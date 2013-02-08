COMMODITIES-Brent crude at 9-month high; soybeans slump

* China import data, US trade deficit aid oil, metals rally
* Soybeans tumble after USDA raises global stocks forecast
* Cocoa at 8-week low, sugar 2-1/2 year bottom
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Oil prices hit nine-month highs
on Friday and metals markets rallied as well on stronger trade
data out of China and the United States, putting commodities up
broadly for the first time in three days.
Heating oil and natural gas also rose as a powerful blizzard
over the U.S. Northeast should ramp up heating demand there.
On the metals side, copper prices snapped a three-day
decline. A softer dollar, a surge in Chinese imports and a
sharper-than-expected drop in the U.S trade deficit for December
attracted buying.
In grain markets, soybeans fell sharply after the midday
release of a monthly report in which USDA raised its forecast
for global ending stocks of the oilseed.
Soft commodities such as coffee and sugar also bucked the
broadly higher trend in commodities. Premium coffee grade
arabica fell to an nine-week low and raw sugar
touched a 2-1/2-year low, pressured by expectations by huge
Brazilian harvests.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose by a modest 0.1 percent by 2:30 p.m. ET (1930
GMT). For the week, the commodities bellwether was down 1.3
percent -- heading for its sharpest weekly decline in a month --
largely because of a broad market tumble on
Monday.
BRENT CRUDE HITS MAY HIGHS
Benchmark Brent crude oil in London hit its highest since
May after Chinese crude imports rose to the third highest daily
rate on record. China's overall exports and imports were much
stronger than expected in January, signaling a rebound in the
world's second biggest oil consumer.
Goldman Sachs, one of the most influential banks in commodity
markets, said Brent's rally this year appeared "less driven by
supply shocks and instead by improving demand."
"Global oil demand has surprised to the upside in recent
months, consistent with the pick-up in economic activity," the
bank's analysts said in a research note. It advised clients to
maintain a long position in the S&P GSCI Brent Crude Total
Return Index.
Brent's front-month contract rose up to $119.17, the
highest since May, and at 2:20 p.m. EST (1920 GMT) was up 1.4
percent, or $1.63, at $118.85, on course for a fourth
consecutive week of gains.
U.S. crude's front-month was down 0.1 percent, or 11
cents, bringing the disparity between the two crude grades to
least to $22 a barrel.
BLIZZARD KICKS UP OIL PRODUCTS, GAS
In heating oil and natural gas, traders were watching a
powerful blizzard in the northeastern United States that could
drop up to three feet (nearly one meter) of snow from Friday to
Saturday, potentially causing a spike in heating demand.
Heating oil's front-month rose 1 percent in New York
trading to near $3.24 a gallon as the winter storm bore down on
the northeastern United States.
Natural gas's front-month was up 0.3 percent at
$3.294 per million British thermal units.
Gasoline rallied as motorists, mindful of the severe fuel
disruptions after last year's Hurricane Sandy, rushed to fill
their cars, leading to shortages in parts of New York City.
Gasoline's front-month jumped 1.7 percent to above $3.05
a gallon.
COPPER UP WITH CHINA IMPORTS
Copper rose mainly on higher Chinese imports of the
commodity in January.
China, the largest copper buyer accounting for around 40
percent of refined copper demand, imported 350,958 tonnes of
copper in January. That was almost a 3 percent rise from
December, helped mostly by importers bringing forward copper
shipments to avoid delays during a week-long festive holiday in
China next week.
"We expect imports to start rising again in March, parallel
to higher seasonal demand, which should support copper prices in
the medium term," Commerzbank said in a note, referring to
Chinese copper demand.
Three-month copper in London closed at $8,295 a
tonne, up 1.2 percent on the day.
SOYBEANS TUMBLE ON USDA DATA
Soybeans tumbled in Chicago trading after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture raised above trade expectations its
forecast for global supplies at the end of the
September-to-August marketing year.
USDA trimmed its U.S. soybean end-of-season stocks outlook
to 125 million bushels from 135 million a month ago. But it
raised its global ending stocks forecast by 1.1 percent to 60.12
million tonnes. The revision came after a million-tonne drop
forecast for Argentina's crop was offset by an equal gain in
Brazil's estimated output.
Soybean futures' front-month contract in Chicago was
down 2 percent, or 30 cents, at around $14.56 a bushel.
Corn prices also slipped on spillover pressure from the
lower soybeans and as the USDA raised its U.S. and global ending
stocks outlook by more than expected.
Corn's front-month contract in Chicago was down 0.1
percent at around $7.09 a bushel. It had rallied to above $7.20
earlier.
Wheat pared gains from earlier highs, despite a surprise
drop in the U.S. ending stocks forecast. Front-month wheat
was up 0.2 percent at around $7.57, after reaching above $7.70
earlier.
Prices at 2:33 p.m. EST (1933 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 95.72 -0.11 -0.1% 4.2%
Brent crude 118.82 1.58 1.3% 6.9%
Natural gas 3.275 -0.010 -0.3% -2.3%
US gold 1666.50 -4.40 -0.3% -0.6%
Gold 1667.76 -2.93 -0.2% -0.4%
US Copper 375.60 2.90 0.8% 2.8%
LME Copper 8276.50 76.50 0.9% 4.4%
Dollar 80.268 0.076 0.1% 4.6%
US corn 710.00 -0.75 -0.1% 1.7%
US soybeans 1457.25 -29.50 -2.0% 2.7%
US wheat 757.50 1.50 0.2% -2.6%
US Coffee 141.80 1.50 1.1% -1.4%
US Cocoa 2234.00 -4.00 -0.2% -0.1%
US Sugar 18.17 0.01 0.1% -6.9%
US silver 31.470 0.067 0.2% 4.1%
US palladium 753.65 3.20 0.4% 7.2%