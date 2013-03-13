COMMODITIES-Strong dollar, weak demand snap 4 days of gains

* Dlr at 7-mth high vs currency basket, 3-mth peak to euro * Oil also pressured by large U.S. crude inventories * Gold slips after strong U.S. retail sales data * Robusta coffee hit by profit-taking; soy down on supplies By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 13 Commodities fell on Wednesday, snapping four straight days of gains, with a strong dollar and a general slowdown in demand pressuring prices for oil, metals and most crops. Some raw materials, like robusta coffee and corn, slid on profit-taking as traders unwound bullish bets built since last Thursday on optimism about the U.S. economic recovery. Benchmark Brent crude oil in London fell after the dollar climbed to a seven-month high against a basket of currencies and hit a three-month peak versus the euro. A larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, and a trimmed demand forecast from the International Energy Agency, also weighed on oil prices. Copper was also hit by the stronger dollar while gold slipped after a failure to rise past $1,600 an ounce prompted investors in bullion to reduce positions. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodity prices, settled down 0.3 percent. Thirteen of the 19 markets tracked by the CRB ended down, with coffee, soybeans, silver and heating oil falling 1 percent each. NATGAS, COTTON BUCK TREND Natural gas and cotton each rose about 1 percent, bucking the lower trend. Gas hit a three-month high on forecasts for more cold weather in key U.S. consuming regions. Short-covering and mill options drove cotton to 10-month peaks. Brent crude settled down $1.13 at $108.52 per barrel, dropping below its 200-day moving average of $109.37, a technical level monitored by chart-watching traders and analysts. U.S. crude oil finished down 2 cents at $92.52. The selloff in oil came after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly report domestic crude stocks rose 2.62 million barrels last week, slightly more than the build of 2.3 million barrels forecast on average by analysts surveyed by Reuters. In gold, the key futures contract in New York, April , ended down $3.30 at $1,588.40, with trading volume below the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold came under pressure after data showed U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest pace in five months in February. The report came on the heels of strong gains in employment and manufacturing, increasing chances the Federal Reserve might halt its bond-buying earlier than thought. London's robusta coffee closed down $3 at $2,203 a tonne, sliding from a 5-month high as profit-taking cut into gains made earlier in the day on concern over unfavorable growing weather in top producer Vietnam. Soybeans' second-month contract in Chicago tumbled 21-3/4 cents to $14.47 a bushel on slowing global demand for the remnants of last autumn's U.S. harvest as South American supplies begin to flood the market. Prices at 4:22 p.m. EST (2022 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.47 -0.07 -0.1% 0.7% Brent crude 108.38 -1.27 -1.2% -2.5% Natural gas 3.680 0.035 1.0% 9.8% US gold 1588.40 -3.30 -0.2% -5.2% Gold 1587.76 -4.33 -0.3% -5.2% US Copper 350.95 -2.85 -0.8% -3.9% LME Copper 7787.50 -42.50 -0.5% -1.8% Dollar 82.937 0.348 0.4% 8.0% US corn 741.25 0.25 0.0% 6.2% US soybeans 1475.00 -14.75 -1.0% 4.0% US wheat 707.25 6.75 1.0% -9.1% US Coffee 140.60 -1.75 -1.2% -2.2% US Cocoa 2147.00 -11.00 -0.5% -4.0% US Sugar 18.80 -0.02 -0.1% -3.6% US silver 28.958 -0.213 -0.7% -4.2% US platinum 1593.10 -1.90 -0.1% 3.5% US palladium 771.25 -4.25 -0.5% 9.7%