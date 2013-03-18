COMMODITIES-Mostly down on Cyprus worry; gold rally bucks trend

* Fresh euro zone concern hits oil, metals and crops
* Dollar at 3-month high vs euro, further hurting commods
* Brent crude, copper down as much as 2 pct
* Raw sugar down 3 pct, soybeans off 1 pct
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 18 Commodities mostly fell on
Monday after an unusual bank bailout proposal for Cyprus
threatened fresh euro zone turmoil, pushing traders and
investors to dump oil, metals and crop futures and to buy gold
as a hedge.
The dollar rose to a more than three-month high against the
euro, diluting further the attractiveness of commodities
priced in dollars to holders of the single European currency.
Brent crude oil and copper fell as much as 2 percent in
London trade. Raw sugar slumped more than 3 percent in
New York and soybeans more than 1 percent in Chicago.
Gold rose nearly 1 percent, with some investors drawn to its
safe-haven reputation after Cyprus' 10 billion euro ($13
billion) bailout required the country's savers to pay up to 10
percent on deposits, shaking confidence in banks across the
continent.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
was down 0.7 percent by 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT),
having slid almost 1 percent earlier. Fifteen of the commodities
tracked by the CRB were down.
"The bailout conditions for Cyprus, specifically the
unprecedented removal of funds from depositors' accounts, are
sending share and commodity prices lower," said Tamas Varga, oil
analyst at oil brokers PVM Oil Associates in London.
"This step is causing shivers throughout the financial
world, and it has created the fear that a reaction in other
peripheral euro zone countries could hit the whole banking
sector in Europe," Varga added.
OIL OFF SESSION LOWS BUT VULNERABLE
Brent crude fell $1.70 a barrel to a low of $108.12
before recovering to trade above $109. U.S. oil declined
by $1.69 to a session bottom of $91.76 before trading again at
above $93.
"Oil prices are still vulnerable," Carsten Fritsch of
Commerzbank in Frankfurt said.
"In the short term, the pressure is likely to continue as
further financial investors withdraw from the market."
Oil markets will remain volatile for the next few days as
investors watch for any spillover of the developments in Cyprus
to other European Union countries, analysts said.
In a radical departure from previous aid packages, euro zone
finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of
their deposits in return for a bailout for the island,
financially crippled by its exposure to neighboring Greece.
COPPER SINKS TO 4-MONTH BOTTOM
Copper sank to a four-month low. The metal's benchmark
three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange fell
to its lowest since Nov. 9 at $7,545.75 a tonne, before paring
losses to trade at $7,590. For the session, the contract showed
a 2 percent loss. Year-to-date, it was down 4 percent.
Aside from the negative sentiment over Cyprus, copper was
also weighed down by rising stockpiles of the metal at
exchange-monitored warehouses.
Warehouse stockpiles of LME copper rose 18,100 tonnes to
543,925 tonnes, their highest since February 2010. The copper
market is expected to record a surplus this year, after many
years of structural deficit - a factor likely to weigh on prices
in the second half especially.
GOLD AT NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH
The spot price of gold rose to a near three-week high
above $1,610 an ounce, reigniting a safe-haven appeal that had
tailed off dramatically in the past few months.
Despite the rally, gold prices are down 4 percent on the
year as investors have become more confident of U.S. economic
recovery, moving toward equities and other risk assets that
yield well in good times.
A rash of positive data out of China and increased stability
in the euro zone had also fueled speculation that central banks
could turn off the liquidity taps that had been flooding markets
in leading economies with cash.
"Whether that will last or not, it's still early to say ...
all the evidence we have now suggests gold shouldn't rally a lot
further from here," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe General
in London.