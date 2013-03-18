COMMODITIES-Mostly down on Cyprus worry; gold rally bucks trend

* Fresh euro zone concern hits oil, metals and crops

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 18 Commodities mostly fell on Monday after an unusual bank bailout proposal for Cyprus threatened fresh euro zone turmoil, pushing traders and investors to dump oil, metals and crop futures and to buy gold as a hedge.

The dollar rose to a more than three-month high against the euro, diluting further the attractiveness of commodities priced in dollars to holders of the single European currency.

Brent crude oil and copper fell as much as 2 percent in London trade. Raw sugar slumped more than 3 percent in New York and soybeans more than 1 percent in Chicago.

Gold rose nearly 1 percent, with some investors drawn to its safe-haven reputation after Cyprus' 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout required the country's savers to pay up to 10 percent on deposits, shaking confidence in banks across the continent.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down 0.7 percent by 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), having slid almost 1 percent earlier. Fifteen of the commodities tracked by the CRB were down.

"The bailout conditions for Cyprus, specifically the unprecedented removal of funds from depositors' accounts, are sending share and commodity prices lower," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at oil brokers PVM Oil Associates in London.

"This step is causing shivers throughout the financial world, and it has created the fear that a reaction in other peripheral euro zone countries could hit the whole banking sector in Europe," Varga added.

OIL OFF SESSION LOWS BUT VULNERABLE

Brent crude fell $1.70 a barrel to a low of $108.12 before recovering to trade above $109. U.S. oil declined by $1.69 to a session bottom of $91.76 before trading again at above $93.

"Oil prices are still vulnerable," Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank in Frankfurt said.

"In the short term, the pressure is likely to continue as further financial investors withdraw from the market."

Oil markets will remain volatile for the next few days as investors watch for any spillover of the developments in Cyprus to other European Union countries, analysts said.

In a radical departure from previous aid packages, euro zone finance ministers want Cyprus savers to forfeit a portion of their deposits in return for a bailout for the island, financially crippled by its exposure to neighboring Greece.

COPPER SINKS TO 4-MONTH BOTTOM

Copper sank to a four-month low. The metal's benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest since Nov. 9 at $7,545.75 a tonne, before paring losses to trade at $7,590. For the session, the contract showed a 2 percent loss. Year-to-date, it was down 4 percent.

Aside from the negative sentiment over Cyprus, copper was also weighed down by rising stockpiles of the metal at exchange-monitored warehouses.

Warehouse stockpiles of LME copper rose 18,100 tonnes to 543,925 tonnes, their highest since February 2010. The copper market is expected to record a surplus this year, after many years of structural deficit - a factor likely to weigh on prices in the second half especially.

GOLD AT NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH

The spot price of gold rose to a near three-week high above $1,610 an ounce, reigniting a safe-haven appeal that had tailed off dramatically in the past few months.

Despite the rally, gold prices are down 4 percent on the year as investors have become more confident of U.S. economic recovery, moving toward equities and other risk assets that yield well in good times.

A rash of positive data out of China and increased stability in the euro zone had also fueled speculation that central banks could turn off the liquidity taps that had been flooding markets in leading economies with cash.

"Whether that will last or not, it's still early to say ... all the evidence we have now suggests gold shouldn't rally a lot further from here," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe General in London.