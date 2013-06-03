COMMODITIES-Broad rally as weak US data turns focus back to Fed

* US manufacturing weakens in May, first time in 6 months
* Notion of Fed stimulus withdrawal weakens with data
* Dollar dives, commodities rally in contrast
* Oil, gold up nearly 2 pct; copper hits 1-week high
* Cotton leads gains with 4 pct rise; corn, sugar down
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 3 Oil and gold prices jumped
nearly 2 percent on Monday after softer U.S. manufacturing data
for May sent the dollar tumbling and weakened the notion that
the Federal Reserve was ready to withdraw monetary stimulus for
the economy.
Copper rallied too, hitting a one-week high, after the first
decline in U.S. factory output in six months drove investors
toward commodities seen as better store of value for money.
Markets have been speculating for weeks that the Fed might
want to pare some of the $85 billion of monthly U.S. government
bond purchases it had committed to if the stronger economic data
seen earlier this year held. Latest U.S. jobs and consumer
sentiment data have been less than stellar, reinforcing the idea
that the central bank would retain its quantitative easing
role.
"People are no longer rooting for good data, they're rooting
for bad data," said Walter Zimmermann, chief technical analyst
with brokerage United ICAP.
"It's this idea that if the data is bad enough that the Fed
will still be there. It distorts the whole field of investing."
Cotton was the commodity with the highest gains for
the day, rising about 4 percent, its most since mid-October, to
close limit-up.
Corn and sugar prices fell by about 1 percent
, capping some of the upside in the 19-commodity
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. The CRB finished
up 1 percent at around 284.90 points, after scaling a session
peak of 285.17.
HALT IN FORTIES OUTPUT HELPS OIL
Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North
Sea closed up 1.7 percent at $102.66 a barrel.
U.S. crude gained 1.6 percent to settle at $93.45.
The rally in oil came after the dollar fell to its lowest
level again the yen since May 9.
Oil was also supported by news that producer Nexen had shut
its North Sea Buzzard field, which supplies the Forties stream,
the leading grade behind Brent. The field is expected to reopen
next week.
"I see the Buzzard field issue as leading the way with Brent
pushing higher," said New York analyst Dominick Chirichella.
The spot price of gold was up about 2 percent,
hovering at around $1,411 an ounce after hitting a session high
above $1,416.
COPPER SUPPORTED BY GRASBERG CLOSURE
Copper's run to a 1-week high was helped by news that one of
the world's biggest mines for the metal, located in Indonesia,
may shut for longer than expected.
Indonesia's investigation into the deadly tunnel collapse at
the Grasberg mine belonging to Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold
Inc is expected to take three months, idling the mine for at
least that long, a government official in Jakarta said.
Analysts say the work stoppage at Grasberg could take an
estimated 125,000 tonnes of copper out of the global supply
chain.
"It's definitely a big deal. These disruptions are adding
up," said Dan Smith, metals analyst at Standard Chartered in
London.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up $31 at $7,340 a tonne after rallying to $7,397
earlier, a peak since May 23.
Prices at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 93.24 1.27 1.4% 1.5%
Brent crude 102.07 1.68 1.7% -8.1%
Natural gas 3.991 0.007 0.2% 19.1%
US gold 1411.70 19.10 1.4% -15.8%
Gold 1410.95 25.06 1.8% -15.7%
US Copper 3.33 0.04 1.2% -99.1%
LME Copper 7340.00 31.00 0.4% -7.5%
Dollar 82.689 -0.686 -0.8% 7.7%
US corn 655.75 -6.25 -0.9% -6.1%
US soybeans 1532.50 22.50 1.5% 8.0%
US wheat 708.75 3.25 0.5% -8.9%
US Coffee 129.00 1.95 1.5% -10.3%
US Cocoa 2246.00 55.00 2.5% 0.4%
US Sugar 16.43 -0.12 -0.7% -15.8%
US silver 0.227 0.005 2.1% -99.2%
US platinum 1497.40 35.60 2.4% -2.7%
US palladium 756.80 5.75 0.8% 7.6%