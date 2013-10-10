COMMODITIES-Oil gains, gold loses on U.S. debt deal prospects

By Carole Vaporean NEW YORK, Oct 10 More commodities rose than fell on Thursday, with Brent oil charging up over 2.50 percent on Middle East supply concerns and growing hope for the United States to avert debt default, which left gold languishing at lower levels. Oil prices gained, in part, on improved demand prospects as the possibility seemed to be increasing for Washington lawmakers to reach a deal to extend funding of the U.S. government. A White House official said President Barack Obama would look at a proposal by congressional Republicans to extend the debt ceiling for six weeks, though he insisted lawmakers end the 10-day government shutdown. The move signaled a new willingness by Republicans to break a standoff of their own making. The dollar rallied to a two-week high against major currencies and knocked gold down 1.58 percent as investors unwound their safe-haven bid. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB commodity market benchmark added 0.66 percent, with grains and soft agricultural commodities falling along with gold, while the rest of the 19 index components finished higher, especially industrial metals and energy markets. Oil brushed off dollar gains, with Brent crude racing up to a near one-month high and U.S. crude futures advanced 1.28 percent, as oil traders instead worried over supply disruptions in the Middle East and Africa, especially after early news that Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan had been captured. He was freed after being held for several hours by former rebel militia. Brent crude settled with $2.74, or 2.51 percent, gains at $111.80 a barrel. U.S. oil ended $1.40, or 1.38 percent, higher at $103.01 per barrel. Spot gold was down 1.58 percent at $1,286.01 an ounce by 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT). U.S. Comex December gold futures closed $10.30 an ounce lower at $1,296.90, extending losses after settling to a 1.6 percent decline at $1,286.30. "Both Republicans and Democrats are starting to be a little bit more willing to find a solution and that's what is dragging gold lower," Danske Bank analyst Christin Tuxen said. Industrial metals followed equities higher on signs of progress in the U.S. budget and debt-limit standoff, but the stronger dollar kept gains in check. Benchmark three-month copper ended at $7,145 from a close of $7,100 on Wednesday. Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell to a near three-year low, pressured by talk the U.S. government will cut its requirement for ethanol usage and by more plentiful harvest yields than expected, traders said. U.S. wheat futures also fell as Egypt, the world's top buyer of the commodity, canceled a tender for supplies. Soybeans edged higher on a mild short-covering bounce. Cocoa futures trading on Liffe rose to a two-year high, boosted by a stronger third-quarter European grind, and the ICE Futures U.S. market rose to a 13-month high late in the session. North American third-quarter grind data is scheduled to be released Oct. 17. Prices at 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.87 1.26 1.2% 12.0% Brent crude 111.80 2.74 2.5% 0.6% Natural gas 3.723 0.044 1.2% 11.1% US gold 1296.90 -10.30 -0.8% -22.6% Gold 1297.00 -9.59 -0.7% -22.5% US Copper 3.24 0.02 0.6% -11.3% LME Copper 7145.00 45.50 0.6% -9.9% Dollar 80.432 0.056 0.1% 4.8% CRB 287.375 1.872 0.7% -2.6% US corn 438.25 -5.25 -1.2% -37.2% US soybeans 1288.00 0.25 0.0% -9.2% US wheat 685.50 -5.00 -0.7% -11.9% US Coffee 114.40 -0.85 -0.7% -20.4% US Cocoa 2729.00 26.00 1.0% 22.0% US Sugar 18.72 0.13 0.7% -4.0% US silver 21.850 21.632 1.7% -27.7% US platinum 1392.30 12.80 0.0% -9.5% US palladium 711.55 8.45 1.2% 1.2%