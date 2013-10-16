COMMODITIES-Oil, industrial metals gain as U.S. budget deal nears

By Carole Vaporean NEW YORK, Oct 16 Many commodity prices ended higher on Wednesday with the energy and metal markets cheered by the growing likelihood that a last-minute deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a debt default would pass. U.S. Senate leaders struck a bipartisan 11th-hour deal early on Wednesday to break the fiscal impasse, and the Republican-led House of Representatives agreed to take it up. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner said his chamber will not block the Senate plan. Economists have said the U.S. defaulting on its debt could cause a financial calamity. About half a dozen markets did finish with minor losses, nearly all of them agricultural commodities burdened by a lack of supply/demand data since the government shutdown or by plentiful harvests overseas. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a 19-commodity sector gauge, finished 0.45 percent higher, lifted by gains mostly in energy and in precious and industrial metals. Crude oil futures rose as it appeared Congress was close to a deal, raising hope that a government shutdown and fiscal deadlock would be avoided and retain demand for energy in the world's largest oil consumer. The oil market was helped by the higher stock market on "optimism that something's going to be accomplished" to reopen the U.S. government, said Gene McGillian, oil analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. December Brent crude oil futures ended up $1.17 per barrel at $110.59. U.S. benchmark crude settled $1.08 per barrel higher at $102.29, after trading up to $102.97. Prices of copper and other industrial metals, like aluminum, nickel, silver and the platinum group metals, all climbed on the better demand prospects suggested by the last-minute deal that will have the U.S. government paying its bills. "There's a bit of a yo-yo going on ahead of the final decision. A deal of any kind will be taken positively," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis. Gold seesawed near unchanged and was last slightly lower as U.S. lawmakers closed in on a deal, easing bullion's appeal as a safe-haven asset. But losses were limited as physical buying in Asia and the United States emerged after prices sank to three-month lows on Tuesday. Physical buying created a "short-term floor" for bullion even as the debt crisis appeared almost over, said Paul Sacks, principal gold trader at Aurum Options Strategies in New York. Spot bullion prices were off 0.02 percent to $1,279.96 per ounce at 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT), about mid-range for the session. U.S. benchmark gold futures settled at $1,282.3 an ounce, up $9.1 or 0.7 percent, lifted by physical demand. Among agricultural markets, U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions pressured by forecasts for mostly dry harvest weather over the next week. ICE cocoa eased from the previous day's two-year highs as investors booked profits. Raw sugar futures on ICE rose the most in 2-1/2 weeks, as prices corrected from Tuesday's rout and as rains in top grower Brazil fed worries about the final leg of the cane harvest. Prices at 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.30 1.09 1.1% 11.4% Brent crude 110.94 0.98 0.9% -0.2% Natural gas 3.769 -0.021 -0.6% 12.5% US gold 1282.30 9.10 0.7% -23.5% Gold 1281.64 1.45 0.1% -23.4% US Copper 3.30 0.00 -0.1% -9.6% LME Copper 7260.00 20.00 0.3% -8.5% Dollar 80.464 -0.018 0.0% 4.8% CRB 287.599 1.285 0.5% -2.5% US corn 442.75 -0.75 -0.2% -36.6% US soybeans 1276.50 9.50 0.8% -10.0% US wheat 681.50 -4.25 -0.6% -12.4% US Coffee 115.85 -0.60 -0.5% -19.4% US Cocoa 2747.00 -13.00 -0.5% 22.9% US Sugar 19.01 0.31 1.7% -2.6% US silver 21.320 21.109 1.6% -29.5% US platinum 1395.20 14.80 0.0% -9.3 US palladium 712.55 7.25 1.0% 1.3% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)