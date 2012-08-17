COMMODITIES-Drift higher as platinum, wheat take focus

* Talk of revisiting SPR plans nips oil rally * Platinum, palladium jump again on S.Africa mine violence * Wheat leads grains gains, Moscow says no export ban * Trading volumes down a third in depth of summer lull NEW YORK, Aug 17 Commodity markets closed out a languid summer week with mostly minor gains on Friday as talk of releasing strategic reserves dampened oil's recent rally while violence in South Africa drove platinum sharply higher for a second day. With overall trading about a third less than usual due to the August lull, commodities such as copper, corn and gold showed little inclination to break out of recent ranges, instead drifting sideways as dealers await news on everything from Fed policy to Euro zone bail-outs to the health of U.S. crops. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose for a fourth day on Friday, gaining 0.36 percent to push into the black for the week. But the index has struggled to regain its momentum of July, when the onset of a U.S. drought and sanctions on Iran drove a 14 percent rally in four weeks. Corn prices in Chicago ended almost unchanged on Friday, failing to test last week's peak as traders reckon that record prices will reduce consumption. Copper, which gained 1.1 percent, still hovers near this year's lows as downbeat data from China threatens demand from the top user. Other risk markets gained from apparent support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for European Central Bank intervention to help calm the euro zone's debt troubles, as well as data showing consumer sentiment rose to its highest in three months. The S&P 500 closed within a hair of a four-year high. But many traders appeared to be holding fire ahead of key events in the coming weeks, including Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Benarnke's annual speech in Jackson Hole in late August, as well as a Sept. 12 court ruling on the euro zone rescue fund. Next week is likely to offer few meaningful signals on the trajectory of the global economy, apart from Japanese exports, existing U.S. home sales data and some flash PMI in Europe. Minutes from the FOMC will be released on Wednesday. OIL PARES WEEKLY GAIN ON SPR TALK Brent October crude fell $1.56, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $113.71 a barrel on talk of a possible release of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound after maintenance in September. Oil declined after a source told Reuters on Thursday the White House was "dusting off old plans" for a potential release of strategic oil stocks. But Brent bounced off lows on Friday when the head of the International Energy Agency said oil markets were currently well supplied and there was no reason for governments to release oil from strategic reserves. The bounce left Brent on pace for its seventh weekly gain of the past eight weeks, buoyed both by hope for quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs that tougher sanctions on Iran have cut more than 1 million bpd of supply. PGMS DOMINATE PRECIOUS MARKETS Gold prices ended little changed on Friday, but platinum group metals (PGMs) jumped for a second day after deadly violence at a major South African mine spurred speculation of a wider supply disruption from the top platinum-producing country. Platinum rose more than 2 percent on the day and ended the week up 5.5 percent, its biggest weekly gain since late February. Palladium surged 4 percent for its largest one-day gain since early July. South African police killed 34 strikers at Lonmin Plc's Marikana platinum mine on Thursday after nearly a week of violence. Lonmin, the world's No. 3 platinum producer, gas so far lost about 15,000 ounces of platinum output, a small sum on its own, but wither wider implications. "Whether it is significantly tightening the market - at the moment, probably not. But potentially, this could have quite a long-term impact," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said. GRAIN FOCUS SHIFTS ABOAD In Chicago, wheat prices took the lead for a third day of gains on concerns about the health of Black Sea and even Australian crops. The Russian agriculture minister's latest effort to allay fears of a repetition of 2010's export ban failed to staunch speculation that Moscow could limit supplies. "People are saying the Russian spring wheat crop is getting smaller by the day. That has fueled some buying in wheat and could be bullish in the long run," said Brian Basting of Advance Trading in Bloomington, Illinois. September wheat rose 12-3/4 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $8.74-1/2 per bushel. Soybeans advanced 1.3 percent on strong cash markets and talk of continued export demand. Prices at 3:55 p.m. EST (1955 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.18 0.58 0.6% -2.7% Brent crude 113.80 -1.47 -1.3% 6.0% Natural gas 2.719 -0.005 -0.2% -9.0% US gold 1619.40 0.20 0.0% 3.4% Gold 1615.85 1.55 0.1% 3.3% US Copper 341.95 3.70 1.1% -0.5% Dollar 82.535 0.178 0.2% 3.0% CRB 303.480 1.090 0.4% -0.6% US corn 807.25 -0.25 0.0% 24.9% US soybeans 1645.75 20.50 1.3% 37.3% US wheat 894.50 12.75 1.5% 37.0% US Coffee 163.20 1.40 0.9% -28.5% US Cocoa 2442.00 42.00 1.8% 15.8% US Sugar 20.18 0.03 0.1% -13.1% US silver 28.002 -0.210 -0.7% 0.3% US platinum 1472.10 37.90 2.6% 4.8% US palladium 605.10 21.65 3.7% -7.8%