版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 05:03 BJT

COMMODITIES-Grains revive push toward highs; others languish

NEW YORK, Aug 20 Grains, platinum and cotton
posted modest gains in an otherwise moribund commodity complex
on Monday, with broad market activity subdued as traders
contemplated the ebb and flow of euro zone sentiment.
    After a brief flurry of optimism last week, the macro mood
turned gloomier after the European Central Bank sought to squash
a report that it might buy debt issued by member countries if
their interest rates become too elevated. The Bundesbank also
reiterated its opposition to bond purchases.
    While a dip in the euro and generally downbeat sentiment in
riskier markets dragged copper more than 1 percent lower and
restrained oil prices, other commodity markets found reason to
rise by focusing on more secular issues. Overall trading volume
remained about a third below normal, however.
    Platinum prices jumped 2 percent, extending last week's
gains to a two-month high after deadly violence at a mine in
South Africa fueled deepening worries about supply.
    In Chicago, corn and soybean prices both rose nearly 2
percent, moving within striking distance of new highs after the
first reports from a crop tour of the Midwest farm belt showed
severe damage from the worst drought in half a century.
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index 
eked out a fifth successive day of gains, rising 0.4 percent but
still just shy of a three-month high hit last week. U.S. stock
indices ended the day all but unchanged.
    
    OIL INCHES UP
    Brent October crude fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to
settle at $113.70 a barrel, still down from last week's
three-month highs after Reuters reported that the White House
was reviving old plans to potentially release oil stockpiles.
    Still, Brent is up more than 27 percent over two months as
major maintenance on North Sea offshore oil fields tightens
regional supply, and Iran sanctions more than halve exports from
a nation that was once OPEC's second-largest supplier.
    
    GRAINS EYE CROP DAMAGE
    Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 1.8
percent to $8.22-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 10.
November soybeans rose 1.6 percent to $16.72-3/4, the
highest since July 23. 
    After consolidating their early summer gains for much of the
past few weeks, the grain markets are once again on the move as
new reports detail the scale of crop damage.
    Images and tweets from the year's main crop tour reinforced
trade expectations that crop production would shrink below
current estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which
has cut its corn yield forecast more than 40 bushels. 
    
    GOLD MUTED, PLATINUM RALLIES
    Spot platinum rose 1.6 percent to $1,487.49 an ounce,
after hitting a high of $1,492.99 an ounce by 3:03 p.m. EDT
(1903 GMT) which marked its highest since June 18. Spot gold
 fell 0.3 percent to $1,620.74 an ounce. 
    Trading stats spoke volumes about the day's focus, with gold
futures on track for their slowest day this year while platinum
trade was 25 percent more active than usual.
    Investors fear that mines in South Africa may produce less
of the metal after 44 people were killed during a strike at the
Marikana mine owned by Lonmin , which accounts
for 12 percent of global platinum output. 
    "Platinum could test its 200-day moving average above $1,500
on the possibility that the Marikana mine can be shut down for
an extended period of time or that strike ends up spreading to
other mines," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker
at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. 

 Prices at 4:27 p.m. EST (2027 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    95.91    -0.10  -0.1%   -3.0%
 Brent crude                113.56    -0.15  -0.1%    5.8%
 Natural gas                 2.776    0.057   2.1%   -7.1%
 
 US gold                   1623.00     3.60   0.2%    3.6%
 Gold                      1620.45     4.86   0.3%    3.6%
 US Copper                  337.10    -4.85  -1.4%   -1.9%
                               
 Dollar                     82.471   -0.125  -0.2%    2.9%
 CRB                       304.760    1.280   0.4%   -0.2%
 
 US corn                    824.00    16.25   2.0%   27.5%
 US soybeans               1673.75    36.75   2.2%   39.7%
 US wheat                   912.25     9.50   1.1%   39.8%
 
 US Coffee                  164.55     1.35   0.8%  -27.9%
 US Cocoa                  2408.00   -34.00  -1.4%   14.2%
 US Sugar                    20.50     0.32   1.6%  -11.8%
 
 US silver                  28.593    0.591   2.1%    2.4%
 US platinum               1497.20    25.10   1.7%    6.6%
 US palladium               607.70     2.60   0.4%   -7.4%

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐