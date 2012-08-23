COMMODITIES-Grain, oil losses end index winning streak

* TR CRB index retreats from 4-1/2-month high * Gold up 1 pct, heads for biggest weekly gain since Jan. * US crude dips back below 200-day moving average By Jonathan Leff NEW YORK, Aug 23 Grains fell and oil pulled back after a string of gains on Thursday, while copper and gold gained in a session marked by mixed signals on the potential for further central bank stimulus. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell for the first time in eight sessions, retreating from a 4-1/2-month high as U.S. stocks dropped and the euro rose to a seven-week high. Downbeat economic data from China to Europe to the United States weighed on riskier assets. Bullion bucked the broader decline, however, rising nearly 1 percent to a four-month high and heading toward its biggest weekly gain since January, bolstered by hopes for a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus and news that Spain is negotiating conditions for a possible aid package. Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's August meeting showed policymakers were ready to deliver more stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. "This is the first insight we've gotten in the marketplace to think that the Fed is committed to this new stimulus program, and that's the catalyst you need to break out of the range," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital LP, with over $40 billion under management. That followed talk that Spain was negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for international aid, and by speculation the European Central Bank was considering targeting yield levels with its bond purchases. Gold maintained gains even as other markets fell after James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve and a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, suggested that the economy had improved since the last meeting, comments that may have dimmed some expectations of further easing. In the United States, the data mix was weak. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose unexpectedly last week, manufacturing improved only slightly in August and new single-family home sales rose in July but prices fell. While overall commodity trading volume was average, activity was expected to slide into the weekend ahead of a UK holiday next Monday. Only a handful of indicators are due on Friday, including U.S. building permits and durable goods, as well as the second release of Q2 GDP. COPPER HOLDS UP Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.05 percent at $7,684.50 a tonne, off an intraday peak of $7,720, which was the highest since July 20. Down 12 percent from a peak of $8,765 in February, copper has broken out of a range of $7,300 to $7,600, which trapped it for several weeks. It must challenge $7,800 to spark further momentum, analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital said. In China, data showed factory activity in August shrank at the fastest pace in nine months as new export orders slumped and inventories rose, a signal that a persistent slowdown in economic growth has extended deeper into the third quarter. OIL EYES STORMS Brent October crude rose 10 cents to settle at $115.01 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 99 cents after failing to maintain a break above the 200-day moving average on Wednesday, the first time it had topped that level since May. In addition to more upbeat sentiment, a flare up of tropical storms in the Atlantic has added support to oil, with traders hedging the risk of disruption to Gulf of Mexico output. Tropical Storm Isaac weakened slightly near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, charting a course that could take it into the eastern Gulf as a Category 1 hurricane around the weekend or early next week. Tropical Storm Joyce also formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic. GRAINS PAUSE AFTER LATEST PUSH In Chicago, November soybeans reached a contract high of $17.44-3/4 per bushel in early trading, then dropped 0.7 percent to close at $17.15. December corn fell 20 cents or 2.4 percent to $8.14-3/4, falling short of a new record high. The declines came despite dire production reports for corn and soybeans from the annual Pro Farmer tour of Midwest crops. Traders said the low yield and production data had already been dialed into the market during the months-long rally. "I think the market needs more bullish input now on a steady basis to sustain gains. We would expect to chop around at these high prices," said Shawn McCambridge, senior grain analyst for Jefferies Bache. "Everybody got long and now we wait for fresh news that might move it one way or another." Prices at 3:57 p.m. EST (1957 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.10 -1.16 -1.2% -2.8% Brent crude 114.72 -0.19 -0.2% 6.8% Natural gas 2.802 -0.024 -0.8% -6.3% US gold 1672.80 32.30 2.0% 6.8% Gold 1670.10 16.21 1.0% 6.8% US Copper 349.25 3.80 1.1% 1.6% Dollar 81.379 -0.107 -0.1% 1.5% CRB 307.240 -0.780 -0.3% 0.6% US corn 814.25 -19.00 -2.3% 25.9% US soybeans 1706.00 -9.00 -0.5% 42.3% US wheat 904.25 -21.00 -2.3% 38.5% US Coffee 161.85 -0.25 -0.2% -29.1% US Cocoa 2385.00 5.00 0.2% 13.1% US Sugar 19.59 -0.35 -1.8% -15.7% US silver 30.456 0.900 3.0% 9.1% US platinum 1553.90 28.40 1.9% 10.6% US palladium 656.60 27.85 4.4% 0.1%