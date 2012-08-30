版本:
COMMODITIES-Soy hits new highs on nagging drought worry; US oil dips

* US soybeans go past $17.70 a bushel; could reach $18.14
    * US crude oil down 94 cents a barrel on weak Isaac hit
    * Gold, copper slip as well ahead of Jackson Hole event

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. soybean futures hit record
highs on Thursday on the view that the rally induced by the
summer-long drought still has legs, while U.S. crude oil fell
due to signs of little hurricane damage to oil platforms in the
Gulf of Mexico.
    Gold and copper prices slipped as market
participants braced for a speech on Friday from Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke. Investors will listen closely for hints
as to whether the U.S. central bank will launch more economic
stimulus.  
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the
commodity market bellwether, settled down 0.2 percent after the
weaker close in U.S. crude oil, its main component.
    The dollar rose against the euro, weighing on
commodities denominated in the U.S. currency, ahead of
Bernanke's speech, to be delivered at a gathering of central
bankers and finance ministers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 
    Some traders expect Bernanke to hint at a third round of
U.S. bond buybacks, or quantitative easing. Others think the Fed
would wait for next week's monthly U.S. jobs report before
deciding on stimulus at a policy meeting between Sept. 12-13.
    Aside from metals and oil, gasoline also ended lower,
weighing on the 19-component CRB. The decline was limited by
higher wheat , corn , soybean and cocoa prices.
    Soybean futures hit all-time highs on the Chicago Board of
Trade on a wave of technical buying by investors convinced that
the two-month-long rally in the oilseed had more to go.
    CBOT soybean futures for November delivery ended up
10-1/2 cents at $17.63-1/2 a bushel after peaking at $17.70. 
Soybean's front-month September contract on the CBOT hit a
record $17.78 before settling up 7 cents at $17.70-1/4.     
    Trend-line analysis of soybean charts indicates prices could
reach as high as $18.14 a bushel before the soy harvest kicks
into gear in the U.S. Midwest, said Ted Seifried, senior market
analyst with the Zaner Group. Prices typically peak just before
combines start to roll.
    "From a technical level, it looks like soybeans still have a
little bit more left in the tank," Seifried said. "We could be
two or three weeks away from putting a high in. We are in
uncharted territory."
    U.S. crude oil closed down 94 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at
$94.55 per barrel as companies operating in the U.S. Gulf Coast
reported no major damage to offshore oil production platforms in
the region after Hurricane Isaac's trek through the area.
    Phillips 66 has so far said a Louisiana refinery was
partially flooded by Isaac, which was downgraded to a tropical
storm after its landfall..
    While U.S. crude prices fell, London's Brent oil 
settled up 11 cents at $112.65 a barrel in choppy trading,
supported by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions.
    
 Prices at 4:31 p.m. EDT (2031 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    94.70    -0.79  -0.8%   -4.2%
 Brent crude                112.72     0.18   0.2%    5.0%
 Natural gas                 2.748    0.063   2.3%   -8.1%
 
 US gold                   1657.10    -5.90  -0.4%    5.8%
 Gold                      1655.45    -0.49   0.0%    5.9%
 US Copper                  344.05    -0.20  -0.1%    0.1%
                             
 Dollar                     81.692    0.145   0.2%    1.9%
 CRB                       306.510   -0.610  -0.2%    0.4%
 
 US corn                    808.75    -4.25  -0.5%   25.1%
 US soybeans               1757.50    15.00   0.9%   46.6%
 US wheat                   911.00    -2.25  -0.3%   39.6%
 
 US Coffee                  163.40    -3.25  -2.0%  -28.4%
 US Cocoa                  2601.00    27.00   1.0%   23.3%
 US Sugar                    19.75    -0.01  -0.1%  -15.0%
 
 US silver                  30.367   -0.470  -1.5%    8.8%
 US platinum               1502.70   -16.60  -1.1%    7.0%
 US palladium               614.90   -19.95  -3.1%   -6.3%

