COMMODITIES-Broad gains for August; oil up nearly 10 pct on month

* Commodities bellwether CRB rises 3 pct in Aug; up 3rd
month in row
* US crude leads gains, rising nearly 10 pct for month
* Soybeans up 7 pct for Aug, cocoa 9 pct
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Commodities rose broadly on
Friday, ending August with a third straight month of gains,
after strong rallies through most of the month in oil, soybeans
and cocoa.
Gold prices also advanced on renewed bets for a U.S.
stimulus, while copper eked out a more modest gain due to
persistent worries about demand from top buyer China and global
economic recovery.
Oil prices rose nearly 10 percent in August due to output
problems in the North Sea and resurgence in Middle East tensions
that bolstered London's benchmark Brent oil. A pick up in U.S.
energy consumption also boosted New York crude futures.
Soybeans extended their June-July rally amid fear of more
crop destruction from the drought that ravaged the farm belt in
the U.S. Midwest. Adverse crop weather also boosted prices of
West African cocoa beans, giving cocoa futures in New York their
biggest monthly gain since May.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled
August's trade up by more than 3 percent, carrying through with
its 4 percent gain in June and 5 percent in May.
For Friday alone, the commodities bellwether rose nearly 1
percent as strong U.S. economic data offset initial market
disappointment over the Federal Reserve's reluctance to
immediately approve a third round of quantitative easing to
stimulate the economy.
"The hope of another round of QE from the Fed is not off the
table, it's just kicked down the road," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
told a gathering of world central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, that large-scale asset purchases remained an option to
boost the economy.
London's Brent crude oil closed at $114.57 a barrel,
up 1.7 percent on the day. It rose more than 9 percent for the
month, to chart its best performance since February.
Brent has been supported by a drop in supply from the North
Sea due to oilfield maintenance, while fighting in Syria and
tension over Iran's nuclear programme has also bolstered the
market.
"Fundamentally, the market could come down, but there is
this general fear factor around Iran, Syria, Israel and
hurricanes which is not going to go away any time soon," said
Tony Machacek, a broker at Jefferies Bache.
U.S. crude settled at $96.47 a barrel, up 2 percent
on the day. It rose almost 10 percent on the month, for its
strong advance since October 2011. U.S. crude is the main
component of the CRB, accounting for nearly a quarter of the
commodity index's total weighting.
Up until last week, U.S. crude inventories had fallen for
four weeks in a row due to heavy draws that indicated higher
demand for oil in the world's largest energy consumer.
Data released on Friday also hinted at some improvement in
the U.S. economy that could further boost demand for energy.
U.S. factory orders rose sharply in August, jumping by 2.8
percent for its biggest rise in 12 months and well ahead of
economist expectations for a 1.9 percent increase.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers' final August consumer sentiment index also gained,
reaching 74.3 from 73.6 in the preliminary August report.
Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were on course
to a third straight month of gains, albeit at a more modest pace
than their double-digit advance in two previous months.
CBOT's key November soybeans contract hovered near
$17.60 a bushel for a 7 percent gain on the month, versus July's
15 percent and June's 12 percent.
The contract was down slightly in Friday's trade as players
took some profit on record highs of above $17.71 a bushel set in
the previous day's trade.
U.S. cocoa futures hit nine-month highs as trading for
August drew to a close, as traders worried about a lack of
sunshine and cooler temperatures in West Africa that could hurt
crops in the world's top cocoa-growing region.
New York's key cocoa futures contract, December,
settled up $9, or 0.3 percent, at $2,610 per tonne, after
touching $2,647 -- its highest since January. For the month, it
rose 9 percent.
U.S. gold futures rose 5 percent for August, rising
for a third straight month. New York-traded copper
gained 1 percent on the month, after a 2 percent slide in July
.
Prices at 3:02 p.m. EDT (1902 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 96.41 1.79 1.9% -2.4%
Brent crude 114.71 2.07 1.8% 6.8%
Natural gas 2.799 0.051 1.9% -6.4%
US gold 1687.60 30.50 1.8% 7.7%
Gold 1687.30 31.76 1.9% 7.9%
US Copper 345.40 1.35 0.4% 0.5%
Dollar 81.244 -0.450 -0.6% 1.3%
CRB 309.560 3.050 1.0% 1.4%
US corn 808.75 -6.25 -0.8% 25.1%
US soybeans 1757.50 0.00 0.0% 46.6%
US wheat 911.00 0.00 0.0% 39.6%
US Coffee 164.75 1.35 0.8% -27.8%
US Cocoa 2610.00 9.00 0.3% 23.8%
US Sugar 19.78 0.03 0.2% -14.9%
US silver 31.370 1.003 3.3% 12.4%
US platinum 1536.30 33.60 2.2% 9.4%
US palladium 627.95 13.05 2.1% -4.3%