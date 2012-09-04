COMMODITIES-Soybeans ease off record high, gold off 6-month high

* CBOT soybeans up 33 pct in past 2 months
* U.S. data lifts gold, weighs on oil
* CRB ends slightly lower after hitting 5-month high
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Soybean futures pared gains
after surging to a record high at nearly $18 per bushel on
Tuesday, on heavy fund buying on the first trading day of
September, while gold rose for the third straight session,
briefly hitting a six-month high on a boost from weak U.S.
economic data.
Economic concerns weighed on oil futures while copper was
mixed and raw sugar dropped to a three-month low.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index climbed
to a five-month high at 310.59, but turned lower as soybeans
weakened, to settle down 0.25 percent at 308.81.
Most U.S. commodity markets were closed on Monday due to the
Labor Day holiday long weekend. The exceptions were
electronically traded oil and precious metals,.
Spot soybean futures trading on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) hit an all-time high at $17.94-3/4 per bushel,
before paring losses and closing up 6-1/2 cents at $17.71.
"I think early on, prices were up on buying from some
potential stimulus coming from Jackson Hole but there was no
follow-through," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, at the annual Fed
monetary policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week,
did not make any moves to boost the economy. But he hinted that
measures might be taken to provide stimulus.
Soybean prices have jumped 33 percent in two months as the
worst U.S. drought in 56 years devastated crops.
Gold rose as U.S. data showed manufacturing shrank at its
sharpest rate in more than three years in August and U.S.
construction spending fell in July by the most in a year,
according to two sets of data.
Bullion rallied to a six-month high just above $1,698 per
ounce, on the U.S. data, but it eased back after hitting
technical resistance as it neared $1,700.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,696.02 per ounce at
4:26 p.m. EDT (2026 GMT), with some traders saying there it
could re-challenge this year's high at $1,790.30 per ounce.
"The fact that the other precious metals are rallying as
well, and it's not just gold, shows it is macro sentiment that
is driving the market at the moment," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an
analyst at VTB Capital, said.
In base metals, three-month copper at the London
Metal Exchange ended at $7,635 per tonne versus a last bid of
$7,678 on Monday, Following the weak data. In New York, COMEX
copper for December delivery rose 1.20 cents to settle at
$3.4690 per lb.
Oil prices also moved lower on the data, showing signs of
concern about slowing economic growth. Curbed demand for
petroleum countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from
central banks in the United States and Europe.
Brent October crude futures fell $1.60 to settle at
$114.18 a barrel, while U.S. October crude fell $1.17 to
settle at $95.30 a barrel.
In soft commodities, raw sugar futures trading on ICE
Futures U.S. dropped to a three-month low in heavy volume as
October/March spreading picked up ahead of the spot contract's
expiry at the end of the month. The benchmark contract
fell by 2.2 percent to close at 19.34 cents, the lowest
settlement for the spot contract since June 5.
Prices at 4:24 p.m. EST (2024 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 95.49 -0.98 -1.0% -3.4%
Brent crude 114.22 -1.56 -1.4% 6.4%
Natural gas 2.854 0.055 2.0% -4.5%
US gold 1696.00 8.40 0.5% 8.2%
Gold 1695.30 3.51 0.2% 8.4%
US Copper 346.85 1.45 0.4% 0.9%
Dollar 81.364 0.156 0.2% 1.5%
CRB 308.810 -0.780 -0.3% 1.1%
US corn 807.75 5.75 0.7% 24.9%
US soybeans 1766.25 15.25 0.9% 47.4%
US wheat 899.50 0.00 0.0% 37.8%
US Coffee 165.30 0.55 0.3% -27.6%
US Cocoa 2551.00 -59.00 -2.3% 21.0%
US Sugar 19.34 -0.44 -2.2% -16.7%
US silver 32.348 0.978 3.1% 15.9%
US platinum 1566.50 30.20 2.0% 11.5%
US palladium 640.25 12.30 2.0% -2.4%