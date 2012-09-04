COMMODITIES-Soybeans ease off record high, gold off 6-month high

* CBOT soybeans up 33 pct in past 2 months * U.S. data lifts gold, weighs on oil * CRB ends slightly lower after hitting 5-month high By Marcy Nicholson NEW YORK, Sept 4 Soybean futures pared gains after surging to a record high at nearly $18 per bushel on Tuesday, on heavy fund buying on the first trading day of September, while gold rose for the third straight session, briefly hitting a six-month high on a boost from weak U.S. economic data. Economic concerns weighed on oil futures while copper was mixed and raw sugar dropped to a three-month low. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index climbed to a five-month high at 310.59, but turned lower as soybeans weakened, to settle down 0.25 percent at 308.81. Most U.S. commodity markets were closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday long weekend. The exceptions were electronically traded oil and precious metals,. Spot soybean futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) hit an all-time high at $17.94-3/4 per bushel, before paring losses and closing up 6-1/2 cents at $17.71. "I think early on, prices were up on buying from some potential stimulus coming from Jackson Hole but there was no follow-through," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, at the annual Fed monetary policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week, did not make any moves to boost the economy. But he hinted that measures might be taken to provide stimulus. Soybean prices have jumped 33 percent in two months as the worst U.S. drought in 56 years devastated crops. Gold rose as U.S. data showed manufacturing shrank at its sharpest rate in more than three years in August and U.S. construction spending fell in July by the most in a year, according to two sets of data. Bullion rallied to a six-month high just above $1,698 per ounce, on the U.S. data, but it eased back after hitting technical resistance as it neared $1,700. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,696.02 per ounce at 4:26 p.m. EDT (2026 GMT), with some traders saying there it could re-challenge this year's high at $1,790.30 per ounce. "The fact that the other precious metals are rallying as well, and it's not just gold, shows it is macro sentiment that is driving the market at the moment," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said. In base metals, three-month copper at the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,635 per tonne versus a last bid of $7,678 on Monday, Following the weak data. In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 1.20 cents to settle at $3.4690 per lb. Oil prices also moved lower on the data, showing signs of concern about slowing economic growth. Curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks in the United States and Europe. Brent October crude futures fell $1.60 to settle at $114.18 a barrel, while U.S. October crude fell $1.17 to settle at $95.30 a barrel. In soft commodities, raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures U.S. dropped to a three-month low in heavy volume as October/March spreading picked up ahead of the spot contract's expiry at the end of the month. The benchmark contract fell by 2.2 percent to close at 19.34 cents, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since June 5. Prices at 4:24 p.m. EST (2024 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.49 -0.98 -1.0% -3.4% Brent crude 114.22 -1.56 -1.4% 6.4% Natural gas 2.854 0.055 2.0% -4.5% US gold 1696.00 8.40 0.5% 8.2% Gold 1695.30 3.51 0.2% 8.4% US Copper 346.85 1.45 0.4% 0.9% Dollar 81.364 0.156 0.2% 1.5% CRB 308.810 -0.780 -0.3% 1.1% US corn 807.75 5.75 0.7% 24.9% US soybeans 1766.25 15.25 0.9% 47.4% US wheat 899.50 0.00 0.0% 37.8% US Coffee 165.30 0.55 0.3% -27.6% US Cocoa 2551.00 -59.00 -2.3% 21.0% US Sugar 19.34 -0.44 -2.2% -16.7% US silver 32.348 0.978 3.1% 15.9% US platinum 1566.50 30.20 2.0% 11.5% US palladium 640.25 12.30 2.0% -2.4%