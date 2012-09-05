版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 05:26 BJT

COMMODITIES-Copper climbs, gold slips ahead of ECB meeting

* Markets expect ECB to announce bond buying Thursday
    * Brent crude futures fall while U.S. crude inches higher
    * Most U.S. agricultural markets fall while cocoa surges

    By Marcy Nicholson
    NEW YORK, Sept 5 Copper futures rose to a
seven-week high on Wednesday, while gold, which set a six-month
high this week, inched down ahead of the European Central Bank's
(ECB) meeting on Thursday when it is expected to announce a
program to ease the region's debt crisis.
    Oil was mixed ahead of the meeting while U.S. grain futures
fell, with soybeans dropping away from Wednesday's record high
near $18 per bushel as the country's soy harvest got underway.
ICE cocoa futures bucked the trend and roared 4 percent higher
to a 10-month high.
    Markets have been expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to
unveil, at a policy meeting on Thursday, a bold plan of bond
buying, which caused the euro to rally.
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index inched
down 0.17 percent to settle at 308.28, extending the previous
session's losses that occurred after it hit a five-month high
that day of 310.59.
   COMEX copper for December delivery rose 6.00 cents, or
1.7 percent, to settle at $3.5290 per lb, above its 100-day
moving average for the first time since early May and reaching
its highest intraday level since July 20 at $3.5340. 
    At the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper 
climbed $105 to close at $7,740 a tonne, just shy of an
intra-day peak at $7,750 -- another high dating back to July 20.
 
    "The markets have been pumped up on the belief that the ECB
will announce at its meeting tomorrow that it will restart its
bond buying program to address the spike in borrowing cost in
some of the weaker euro zone countries," Societe Generale
analyst Robin Bhar said. 
    The ECB could start to buy Portuguese bonds quickly after
revealing its anti-crisis plan on Thursday. 
    Stimulus measures or monetary easing aimed at facilitating
economic growth would increase demand for industrial metals,
which has recently eased alongside industrial activity in most
regions.
    Gold prices turned down a shade after attempting to reach
the previous session's six-month high just below the key $1,700
per ounce level, with investors opting to sit on the sidelines
ahead of the ECB meeting.
    "The big investors are not committing new money at this
stage. Buying on the eve of a big ECB meeting is not wise. To
come out and buy today, you're late to the party," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital. 
   Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,692.80 an ounce
by 5:03 p.m. EDT (2103 GMT). The U.S. December gold contract
 settled 0.11 percent lower at $1,694. 
    
    BRENT CRUDE FALTERS, U.S. CRUDE CREEPS UP
    Brent crude prices eased while the U.S. crude market inched
up in seesaw dealings ahead of the ECB meeting.
    "Uncertainty about the ECB, after Bernanke's speech didn't
provide any stimulus announcement, and the U.S. jobs report on
Friday, has kept caution in a market that has bulls looking for
a reason to push higher," said Gene McGillian, analyst at
Tradition Energy. 
    Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09 
barrel, while U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to
settle at $95.36 a barrel. 
    At the Chicago Board of Trade, agricultural commodities
eased, with U.S. soybean futures marking their biggest one-day
tumble in three weeks as the Midwest farm-belt harvest got
underway, with profit-taking pulling it off Tuesday's all-time
high near $18 per bushel. 
    November soybeans were down 20-3/4 cents at $17.47-1/2
per bushel. Wheat fell for the fourth straight session, with the
December futures contract down 21 cents per bushel at
$8.67-3/4, December corn was down 14-1/4 at $7.90-3/4 per
bushel.
    U.S. cocoa futures bucked the weaker trend in agricultural
commodities, with the benchmark December contract on ICE
Futures U.S. surging 4 percent to close at $2,654 per tonne, a
10-month high as speculators added to their large long position.
    Raw sugar futures slipped to a three-month low in heavy
October/March spread dealings while arabica coffee inched down
to end at a nine-week low as certified stocks climbed steadily
to a two-year high. 
        
 Prices at 5:04 p.m. EST (2103 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    95.94     0.64   0.7%   -2.9%
 Brent crude                113.65    -0.53  -0.5%    5.8%
 Natural gas                 2.795   -0.059  -2.1%   -6.5%
 
 US gold                   1694.00    -2.00  -0.1%    8.1%
 Gold                      1692.50    -1.70  -0.1%    8.2%
 US Copper                  353.20     6.35   1.8%    2.8%
                           #VALUE!
 Dollar                     81.235   -0.077  -0.1%    1.3%
 CRB                       308.280   -0.530  -0.2%    1.0%
 
 US corn                    794.75   -13.00  -1.6%   22.9%
 US soybeans               1746.25   -20.00  -1.1%   45.7%
 US wheat                   880.50   -19.00  -2.1%   34.9%
 
 US Coffee                  160.60    -4.70  -2.8%  -29.6%
 US Cocoa                  2654.00   103.00   4.0%   25.8%
 US Sugar                    19.01    -0.33  -1.7%  -18.2%
 
 US silver                  32.272   -0.076  -0.2%   15.6%
 US platinum               1574.60     8.10   0.5%   12.1%
 US palladium               646.15     5.90   0.9%   -1.5%

