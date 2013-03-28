COMMODITIES-Cotton, natgas lead 1st qtr gains; grains tumble

* Cotton, natgas up about 17 pct each for quarter

* Wheat leads losses, falling 12 pct on quarter

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 28 Natural gas and cotton were on track to lead gains across the commodities complex for the first quarter, rising about 17 percent each, as U.S. markets traded their last session for March on Thursday, ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Cotton rallied to five-year highs as speculators took bullish bets on the fiber on fear that China's cotton supplies were tightening -- despite a record global surplus expected by end of July.

Gas prices jumped as persistent cold weather across key gas-consuming regions in the United States surprised traders who expected warmer weather with the onset of spring.

Agricultural markets were among the worst performers for the quarter.

Wheat led losses, with a quarterly fall of 12 percent, as grains markets tumbled in Thursday's session on U.S. Department of Agriculture reports showing large stockpiles and bearish estimates for everything from corn to soybeans.

So-called "soft commodities", comprising of coffee, sugar and cocoa, were down across the board. Sugar had the biggest decline of the lot, falling nearly 10 percent for the quarter, pressured by the impending arrival of a new Brazilian cane crop.

Copper was down about 5 percent on the quarter as fears of another flare up in Europe's debt crisis from Cyprus' banking woes offset positive sentiment lent by recent bullish U.S. economic data. Gold was also down about 6 percent.

Crude oil prices were mixed, with U.S. crude rising more than 5 percent for the quarter and Brent declining nearly 1 percent.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, was poised to end the quarter nearly half a percent higher, helped by a 1 percent rise for March. The 19-commodity index was supported by the gains in U.S. crude, cotton and natural gas.

MORE Q2 GLOOM SEEN, LIKELY IN METALS

For the second quarter, traders braced for more gloom in industrial commodities, particularly metals, if Europe's finances worsened to push the dollar higher. The dollar is already at a four-month peak to the euro, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to euro holders.

"For base metals, Europe is still directly or indirectly a big driver because if it isn't the direct driver it's indirect because of what its done to the euro," BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said.

"It's not just Cyprus, it's Italy and the continued deadlock about forming a government, and generally speaking pretty poor data out of Europe. So I think that's still the main story."

Cotton marked its second quarterly gain in row as the net speculative length in the market -- which indicates bets for higher prices -- hit peaks last seen in 2008.

The run-up defies a record global surplus expected in cotton by the end of the crop year through July. Speculative buying in cotton soared after its largest consumer, China, ramped up domestic stockpiling of the fiber, creating a tale of two perceived supplies -- one of global stocks and another of world inventories excluding China's.

By 2:15 p.m. EDT, cotton's front-month contract was at 88.37 cents a lb, showing a slight loss on the day. It was up 5.8 percent for the month and up 17.6 percent for the quarter.

For natural gas, it was the fourth straight quarterly gain since March 2012 as surprising turns in U.S. weather patterns drove physical demand for the commodity and frenzied buying in the futures market.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued a report on Thursday showing total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 95 billion cubic feet to 1.781 trillion.

Natural gas' front-month contract hovered near $4.022 per million British thermal units, down 1.2 percent on the day but up 7 percent for March and 16.2 percent for the quarter.