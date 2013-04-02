COMMODITIES-Markets sink further over stuttering global growth

* Investors cautious after bearish U.S., Europe and China data * Dollar's run-up makes commodities more bearish * Copper at new 7-month low, corn at 9-month bottom * Oil mixed, gold has biggest drop in more than a month * Silver tumbles to near 8-month low By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 2 Commodity markets remained broadly lower on Tuesday, with benchmark copper and corn prices plumbing multi-month lows on investor caution over global growth and creeping inventories of raw materials. Oil prices settled mixed and gold suffered its biggest one-day drop in more than a month as U.S. stocks rallied and the dollar became a safe-haven for investors ahead of a Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index slid 0.4 percent after 14 of the markets tracked by the commodities bellwether settled in the negative. Silver, coffee, gasoline, nickel and gold all lost about 2 percent or more their value. Sugar slipped to 2-1/2 year lows. Even natural gas, the best performing commodity during the first quarter with a 20 percent gain, fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, similar to Monday, as U.S. heating-season demand neared its end. Among closely-watched commodities, copper fell 1 percent to a seven-month low. The metal, used in power and construction, sank after this week's manufacturing data from the euro zone, the United States and China, that showed stuttering growth momentum in copper's top markets. "We suspect the path of least resistance will likely be lower from here given the improving supply picture, mounting stockpiles and questions about end-user demand, particularly out of China," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FC Stone who watches copper and other base metals. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,465 a tonne, from $7,540 at Thursday's close, before the Easter long weekend. During the session, it hit a low of $7,439 a tonne, its weakest level since Aug. 21. In New York, however, copper futures' most-active contract, May, settled up slightly at $3.3785 a lb, tracking the rally in U.S. stocks. Corn prices fell a third straight session, touching a nine-month low, as funds kept liquidating positions after the U.S. government reported last week that stockpiles were much larger than expected. May, the front-month for corn on the Chicago Board of Trade, settled down 1-3/4 cents at $6.35-1/2 per bushel after falling to as low as $6.34 earlier. "Traders are cautious and uncertain whether the fund liquidation that has been pressing the market lower is complete," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. "We've nailed this market so hard but could not generate much follow-through buying." London's Brent crude oil rose early, then reversed to fall as much as $1 a barrel, before settling down 39 cents a barrel at $110.69. U.S. crude fell in the morning, then rebounded to settle up 12 cents at $97.19. Gold tumbled as the U.S. equities benchmark, the S&P 500 index, climbed to within striking distance of an all-time intraday high. The spot price of gold fell 1.4 percent to $1,575.41 by 3:28 p.m. EDT (1928 GMT), having earlier sunk to $1,573.39, its lowest level since March 8. Silver dropped almost 3 percent to an eight-month low to$27.20 an ounce. Silver, which surged to a record high near $50 two years ago, is in a bear market after falling 20 percent from an October high. Prices at 5:22 p.m. EDT (2122 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.91 -0.16 -0.2% 5.5% Brent crude 110.37 -0.71 -0.6% -0.7% Natural gas 3.969 -0.046 -1.1% 18.4% US gold 1575.10 -24.90 -1.6% -6.0% Gold 1575.60 -22.80 -1.4% -5.9% #VALUE! LME Copper 7465.00 -75.00 -1.0% -5.9% Dollar 82.899 0.166 0.2% 8.0% #DIV/0! US corn 640.50 -1.75 -0.3% -8.3% US soybeans 1394.00 3.25 0.2% -1.7% US wheat 670.75 6.75 1.0% -13.8% US Coffee 136.15 -2.25 -1.6% -5.3% US Cocoa 2171.00 -13.00 -0.6% -2.9% US Sugar 17.59 -0.10 -0.6% -9.8% US silver 27.248 -0.696 -2.5% -9.9% US platinum 1571.80 -24.60 -1.5% 2.2% US palladium 769.40 -14.55 -1.9% 9.4%