COMMODITIES-Natgas, cotton gains overcome other markets' weakness

* Gas rallies by over 3 pct, cotton rises about 2 percent

* Dollar at 4-year peak to yen, pressuring oil, copper, gold

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 10 Natural gas and cotton prices rose on Wednesday, helping the broader commodities complex to stay firm as other markets fell.

The dollar hit a four-year peak against the yen after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting reinforced expectations that the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program might end sooner rather than later.

The Fed's bond-backed monetary stimulus, and the resulting dollar weakness, had been integral to the rebound in commodity prices in the first two years after the financial crisis erupted in 2008.

The dollar's rally against the yen and other major currencies on Wednesday weighed on oil , copper and gold prices. Weaker demand outlooks also pressured oil and copper.

Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was up slightly by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), helped partly by the run-up in gas and cotton.

GAS HIGHER ON SUPPLY BET, COTTON REBOUNDS

The advances by natural gas and cotton came after the two gave up some of their hefty first-quarter gains last week.

Gas futures jumped more than 3 percent, boosted by expectations of another late-season withdrawal in U.S. gas stockpiles on Thursday.

With milder, spring-like weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation, traders expect heating demand for gas to be limited. But some note that an unusual number of power plant outages at this time of the year were helping to lift demand for gas-fired power generation.

In addition, hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University issued their first outlook for the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, calling for an above-average season with 18 tropical storms and nine hurricanes.

The front-month gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, May, was at $4.155 per million British thermal units, up 13.8 cents, or just over 3.4 percent.

The contract rose to $4.18 on Monday, the highest mark for a nearby gas contract since August 2011.

So far this year, natural gas has been the best performing commodity after cold late-winter weather, above-average nuclear power plant outages and stronger price expectations helping drive prices up more than 20 percent on the year.

Cotton was up about 2 percent, recovering ground after a one-month low hit in Tuesday's session.

Traders attributed the rebound to Brazil's cutting of import taxes on raw cotton and India's plan to boost cotton imports this year.

The front-month U.S. cotton contract in New York was at 86.02 cents per lb, up 1.38 cents or 1.6 percent. It had rallied to 86.53 earlier in the session, after falling to a low of 84.38 cents on Tuesday -- the lowest since early March. For the year, U.S. cotton is up nearly 15 percent.