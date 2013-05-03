COMMODITIES-Markets surge on U.S. jobs data; copper up 6 pct

* U.S. unemployment at 4-year low after April jobs growth * Copper up most in 18 months; oil, crops rally too By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 3 Copper prices leapt more than 6 percent on Friday, heading for their biggest gain in 18 months, while oil and other commodities rose with the stock market after robust U.S. jobs data for April soothed concerns about economic recovery. Gold fell as investors rushed toward the dollar, which rose its most in two weeks against the euro after the employment figures. Agricultural markets gained more on crop fundamentals, with soybeans rallying over 1 percent on concerns about a nine-year low in U.S. soy supplies. Cocoa jumped to a near-five-month high. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodities bellwether, was up 1.3 percent by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT). For the week, the index tracking 19 mostly U.S.-traded commodities added 1.8 percent - the strongest weekly gain in three months. Commodities seemed a lot weaker two days ago, when bearish U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data sparked a selloff as May's trading began. Oil and metals markets had also seen a brief but brutal tumble in mid-April on global economic concerns. U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April put markets on a different course on Friday as traders and investors warmed to data showing unemployment in the world's largest economy falling to a four-year low of 7.5 percent. "This shows the job market and the economy in general appear to be more resilient than investors had feared," said Joe Manimbo, an analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. Commodity markets had been trending higher since Thursday after the European Central Bank cut lending rates to a record low, promising enough liquidity to euro zone banks and credit access to small companies to avert a recession. In Friday's session, copper's benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to just shy of $7,290 a tonne, up nearly 6.5 percent on the day and 3.5 percent on the week. Copper has been one of the most downtrodden commodities this year, showing a decline of more than 8 percent for 2013 despite the rebound. Aside from the U.S. jobs figures, copper was also propped up by data showing an outflow of metal from LME-registered warehouses over the last two weeks after a six-month rise previously, signalling improved demand. "Although one swallow does not make a summer ... we nonetheless believe that the inventory trend reversal could also support a shift in sentiment among market players, who are currently assuming a massive copper production surplus of over 400,000 tonnes," Commerzbank said in a research note. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of London hovered above $104 a barrel, up 1.5 percent on the day and 1.6 percent on the week. For the year, though, it was down 6 percent. U.S. gold futures traded at $1,445 an ounce, down slightly on the day and 1 percent lower on the week. For the year, they were down 13 percent. Prices at 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.75 1.76 1.9% 4.3% Brent crude 104.41 1.56 1.5% -6.0% Natural gas 4.036 0.011 0.3% 20.4% Gold 1467.66 1.66 0.1% -12.3% US Copper 330.00 19.55 6.3% -9.7% LME Copper 7270.00 422.00 6.2% -8.3% Dollar 82.140 -0.084 -0.1% 7.0% CRB <.TRJCRB 0.000 0.000 0.0% -100.0% US corn 703.00 5.50 0.8% 0.7% US soybeans 1460.75 19.75 1.4% 3.0% US wheat 719.25 0.50 0.1% -7.6% US Coffee 140.95 1.50 1.1% -2.0% US Cocoa 2417.00 3.00 0.1% 8.1% US Sugar 17.51 -0.09 -0.5% -10.3% US silver 23.985 0.155 0.7% -20.7% US platinum 1493.30 -6.90 -0.5% -3.0% US palladium 692.65 -0.65 -0.1% -1.5%