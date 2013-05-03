版本:
COMMODITIES-Markets surge on U.S. jobs data; copper up 6 pct

* U.S. unemployment at 4-year low after April jobs growth
    * Copper up most in 18 months; oil, crops rally too

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, May 3 Copper prices leapt more than 6
percent on Friday, heading for their biggest gain in 18 months,
while oil and other commodities rose with the stock market after
robust U.S. jobs data for April soothed concerns about economic
recovery.
    Gold fell as investors rushed toward the dollar, which rose
its most in two weeks against the euro after the employment
figures. 
    Agricultural markets gained more on crop fundamentals, with
soybeans rallying over 1 percent on concerns about a
nine-year low in U.S. soy supplies. Cocoa jumped to a
near-five-month high.  
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
commodities bellwether, was up 1.3 percent by 12:30 p.m. EDT
(1630 GMT). For the week, the index tracking 19 mostly
U.S.-traded commodities added 1.8 percent - the strongest weekly
gain in three months.
    Commodities seemed a lot weaker two days ago, when bearish
U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data sparked a selloff as May's
trading began. Oil and metals markets had also seen a brief but
brutal tumble in mid-April on global economic concerns.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April put markets on a different
course on Friday as traders and investors warmed to data showing
unemployment in the world's largest economy falling to a
four-year low of 7.5 percent. 
    "This shows the job market and the economy in general appear
to be more resilient than investors had feared," said Joe
Manimbo, an analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
    Commodity markets had been trending higher since Thursday
after the European Central Bank cut lending rates to a record
low, promising enough liquidity to euro zone banks and credit
access to small companies to avert a recession. 
    In Friday's session, copper's benchmark three-month contract
 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to just shy of
$7,290 a tonne, up nearly 6.5 percent on the day and 3.5 percent
on the week. 
    Copper has been one of the most downtrodden commodities this
year, showing a decline of more than 8 percent for 2013 despite
the rebound.
    Aside from the U.S. jobs figures, copper was also propped up
by data showing an outflow of metal from LME-registered
warehouses over the last two weeks after a
six-month rise previously, signalling improved demand. 
    "Although one swallow does not make a summer ... we
nonetheless believe that the inventory trend reversal could also
support a shift in sentiment among market players, who are
currently assuming a massive copper production surplus of over
400,000 tonnes," Commerzbank said in a research note.
    Benchmark Brent crude oil out of London hovered
above $104 a barrel, up 1.5 percent on the day and 1.6 percent
on the week. For the year, though, it was down 6 percent. 
    U.S. gold futures traded at $1,445 an ounce, down
slightly on the day and 1 percent lower on the week. For the
year, they were down 13 percent. 
 Prices at 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT)                      
 
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    95.75     1.76   1.9%    4.3%
 Brent crude                104.41     1.56   1.5%   -6.0%
 Natural gas                 4.036    0.011   0.3%   20.4%
 
                             
 Gold                      1467.66     1.66   0.1%  -12.3%
 US Copper                  330.00    19.55   6.3%   -9.7%
 LME Copper                7270.00   422.00   6.2%   -8.3%
 Dollar                     82.140   -0.084  -0.1%    7.0%
 CRB             <.TRJCRB    0.000    0.000   0.0% -100.0%
 
 US corn                    703.00     5.50   0.8%    0.7%
 US soybeans               1460.75    19.75   1.4%    3.0%
 US wheat                   719.25     0.50   0.1%   -7.6%
 
 US Coffee                  140.95     1.50   1.1%   -2.0%
 US Cocoa                  2417.00     3.00   0.1%    8.1%
 US Sugar                    17.51    -0.09  -0.5%  -10.3%
 
 US silver                  23.985    0.155   0.7%  -20.7%
 US platinum               1493.30    -6.90  -0.5%   -3.0%
 US palladium               692.65    -0.65  -0.1%   -1.5%
