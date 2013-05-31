版本:
COMMODITIES-Oil, gold extend losses with May; Fed watch escalates

* Brent crude down 4th straight month, gold 2 months in row
    * Arabica coffee and cocoa have weakest month in year
    * Natgas snaps 3-month rally; copper has best month since
Nov

    By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, May 31 Benchmark Brent crude oil
futures closed down on Friday, posting a fourth straight monthly
decline, and gold also posted daily and monthly declines as
investors remained uneasy throughout May about whether the
Federal Reserve will end its free flow of easy money.
    Arabica coffee fell 6 percent for the month, and
cocoa was down 8 percent in May, the biggest monthly
decline of the year for both soft commodities. Raw sugar 
slid 6 percent in May, its biggest monthly decline since August
2012. 
    Natural gas, the biggest gainer among commodities
thus far for 2013, fell 8 percent in May, snapping three months
of gains. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 finished down more than 2 percent for the month and
0.7 percent lower on the day. Copper and soybeans were two
commodities that did gain in May.
    Copper  had its best month since November,
rising 3 percent after a bearish three-month run. Soybeans
 also rose nearly 3 percent for May, for a second straight
month of gains.  
    
    JUNE FOCUS: THE FED
    Analysts said they expected commodities investors to stay
focused in June on the Fed's near-term policy, as markets head
into the final month of the second quarter.
    "Every forthcoming piece of U.S. and other data will used as
a barometer to measure the potential for the Fed to unwind
certain stimulus programs in the coming months," said David
Meger, vice president and metals trading director at Vision
Financial Markets in Chicago.
    "Obviously all these will also relate to the dollar's
relative strength, which is another major determinant for
commodity prices."
    Gold and oil prices have swung over the past few weeks on
speculation over what the Fed was likely to do if the U.S.
economic recovery, patchy so far this year, gathers steam.
    Much of the peaks in commodity prices since the financial
crisis have been driven by the Fed pumping money into the
economy to keep interest rates ultra-low. Under its latest
stimulus plan, the central bank has committed to buying $85
billion of U.S. government bonds a month.
        
    BALLOONING CRUDE SUPPLY WEIGHS ON OIL
    Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled at
$100.39 a barrel, down 2 percent for May and 1.8 percent lower
for Friday.
    New York-traded U.S. crude finished at $91.97, down
1.5 percent for the month and 1.8 percent lower on the day.
    Oil prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic after Keystone
-- a major Canadian crude pipeline carrying 590,000
barrels-per-day into Illinois and Cushing -- resumed service in
a market already pressured by ballooning supplies, tepid demand
and a weak economic outlook. 
    Crude prices were also weighed down by April's drop in U.S.
consumer spending, the first in almost a year. Euro zone data,
meanwhile, showed unemployment in the 17-country bloc had
reached a new high last month.  

    GOLD DOWN WITH SILVER, PLATINUM
    Gold fell along with other precious metals such as silver
and platinum.
    The spot price of bullion hovered below $1,393 an
ounce, down more than 6 percent on the month and extending
April's drop of over 7 percent.  For the day, the market was
down 2 percent.
    Open interest in U.S. gold futures fell to its lowest in
almost 4 years, due to a combination of decreasing fund
interest, option expiration and squaring of books amid
uncertainties over Fed policy.
    Gold tumbled 1 percent Tuesday last week after Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke said a decision to reduce the bond-buying program
could be made in the "next few meetings." Prices rebounded the
next day after James Bullard, another senior Fed official, said
he did not think the stimulus plan was "that close" to an end.
    Year to date, spot gold is down 17 percent, while spot
silver has fallen 27 percent, to be among the top losers
in the commodities complex. 
    
 Prices at 3:50 p.m. EDT (1950 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    91.70    -1.91  -2.0%   -0.1%
 Brent crude                100.15    -2.04  -2.0%   -9.9%
 Natural gas                 3.984   -0.039  -1.0%   18.9%
 
 US gold                   1392.60   -18.90  -1.3%  -16.9%
 Gold                      1385.00   -28.25  -2.0%  -17.3%
 US Copper                    3.29    -0.02  -0.7%  -99.1%
 LME Copper                7309.00    -8.00  -0.1%   -7.8%
 Dollar                     83.245    0.203   0.2%    8.4%
                              
 
 US corn                    662.00     7.75   1.2%   -5.2%
 US soybeans               1510.00    14.25   1.0%    6.4%
 US wheat                   705.50     5.75   0.8%   -9.3%
 
 US Coffee                  127.05     1.20   1.0%  -11.6%
 US Cocoa                  2191.00   -20.00  -0.9%   -2.0%
 US Sugar                    16.55    -0.10  -0.6%  -15.2%
 
 US silver                   0.222   -0.004  -2.0%  -99.3%
 US platinum               1461.80   -20.90  -1.4%   -5.0%
 US palladium               751.05    -6.95  -0.9%    6.8%
