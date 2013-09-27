COMMODITIES-Gold, wheat rally; commods in for year's best quarter

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 27 Gold and wheat rallied on Friday and a few other commodities rose slightly, adding to what was shaping to be the sector's best quarterly performance in a year when the third quarter closes next week. The spot price of gold rose 1 percent as jitters over the U.S. budget and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy boosted the safe-haven appeal of bullion. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent, on improved demand from top buyer China. Wheat also gained 0.7 percent, hitting 2-month highs, on data showing brisk U.S. exports of the grain. Benchmark Brent crude oil fell as supply risk concerns in the Middle East continued to diminish from fewer tensions in the region. Other commodities that closed down were raw sugar, which plunged the most in nearly a year amid worries about a glut, and robusta coffee, which hit 3-year lows. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a closely followed indicator for commodities prices, finished flat after two sessions of gains and two sessions of losses during the week. The index was on track to end the quarter up 4 percent, its most since an 8 percent rise in the third quarter of 2012. "There are many factors from geopolitics to supply scares that could be pinned on this rally, but I think the main driver was the weak dollar," said Adam Sarhan, founder of Sarhan Capital, an investment advisory firm in New York. The dollar fell nearly 3.5 percent against a basket of currencies over the past three months, for the currency's worst performance since the first quarter of 2011. A weak dollar almost always boost commodities priced in the currency. Prices at 4:18 p.m. EDT (2018 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.71 -0.32 -0.3% 11.9% Brent crude 108.43 -0.78 -0.7% -2.4% Natural gas 3.589 0.022 0.6% 7.1% US gold 1339.20 15.10 1.1% -20.1% Gold 1335.91 12.81 1.0% -20.2% US Copper 3.33 0.02 0.6% -9.0% LME Copper 7300.00 49.00 0.7% -8.0% Dollar 80.264 -0.259 -0.3% 4.6% CRB 286.975 0.210 0.1% -2.7% US corn 454.00 -2.75 -0.6% -35.0% US soybeans 1319.75 3.00 0.2% -7.0% US wheat 683.00 4.75 0.7% -12.2% US Coffee 113.70 -1.95 -1.7% -20.9% US Cocoa 2639.00 42.00 1.6% 18.0% US Sugar 16.87 -0.64 -3.7% -13.5% US silver 21.720 21.503 1.6% -28.1% US platinum 1414.90 4.20 0.0% -8.0% US palladium 722.15 0.00 0.0% 2.7%