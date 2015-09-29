WRAPUP 2-Commodities in crisis as shares tumble, shipper files for bankruptcy

* Glencore, Noble Group stock prices tumble, CDS values soar
* Glencore market cap under 10 bln pounds for first time
* Noble Group Shares at 2008 lows
* Bulk shipper Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha files for
bankruptcy
* Commodities have tumbled as output soars while economies
slow
By Henning Gloystein and Denny Thomas
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 29 Shares in commodity
trading firms were hit hard and a Japanese shipper filed for
bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest signs that tumbling energy
and raw material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis.
Mining and trading giant Glencore saw its
London-listed shares fall 30 percent on Monday to record lows,
while its Hong Kong stock slumped 27 percent on Tuesday, amid
growing investor concerns over its debt levels.
Glencore's shares have fallen 87 percent since it listed in
2011, at the last high point of a long commodities boom, and its
market capitalization is now below 10 billion pounds ($15.16
billion) for the first time, with more than 7 billion pounds in
market value wiped out over the last week.
Asian commodity merchant Noble saw its stocks
slide 15 percent on Tuesday to levels last seen at the height of
the global financial crisis of 2008, with its shares trading
around 40 Singapore cents apiece, giving it a market
capitalization of just S$3 billion ($2.10 billion).
"There is a crisis of confidence and people are continuing
to de-leverage commodity stocks exposure," said Benjamin Chang,
CEO of hedge fund LBN Advisers, which manages about $600 million
in funds.
Both Glencore and Noble Group have seen their Credit Default
Swap (CDS) prices - the cost of insuring against the companies
defaulting on their debt - soar this year.
Australian energy shares also tumbled, with Santos,
Origin Energy and Karoon Gas down around 8
percent on Tuesday.
At the heart of the turmoil is a rout in commodity prices,
which has seen crude oil drop almost 60 percent since
June last year, thermal coal fall by more than 60
percent since the last peak in 2011 and iron ore prices tumble
70 percent from the last high in 2010. Copper is also near
six-year lows.
Energy and commodity prices have fallen largely because of
rising output following heavy investment into new assets while
prices were still high, which has increasingly clashed with
slowing demand in Asia, where China's economy is growing at its
slowest pace in decades.
"Over the last month, commodities have become much more
vulnerable to macroeconomic headlines," said Mark Keenan, head
of Asia commodities research at Societe Generale.
"The correlation between prices of different commodities is
rising because of the influences from macroeconomic data."
SHIPPER FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY
The crisis is also hitting the shipping sector, where
dry-bulk merchant Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha filed for
protection from creditors on Tuesday, with the news slamming
shares in rival maritime firms.
Daiichi Chuo, which has suffered four straight annual losses
as Chinese demand for iron ore and coal has dropped, had
liabilities of around 108 billion yen ($900 million) as of
end-March. It has a market value of just $96 million.
Shares in major Japanese shipping companies tumbled on the
news with Nippon Yusen losing 6.5 percent, Mitsui OSK
Lines sliding 7.7 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
down 3.7 percent. The falls contributed to a 3.2
percent decline in the Nikkei 225.
Weakening commodities markets are also hitting currencies
from countries that rely heavily on energy or raw material
exports.
In Malaysia, a large producer of oil and natural gas, the
ringgit currency fell 1 percent against the dollar on
Tuesday to its lowest level since the depths of the Asian
financial crisis in 1998, while in Indonesia - the world's
biggest exporter of thermal coal - the rupiah is
languishing near 17-year lows.
Australia's dollar, closely linked to the country's
commodity exports such as iron ore, coal, oil and natural gas,
has also taken a beating, losing more than a quarter of its
value against the greenback since June 2014, when the current
oil price rout began.
