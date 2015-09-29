WRAPUP 3-Commodities in crisis as Asian shares tumble and shipper files for bankruptcy

* Glencore shares claw back some ground from slump on Monday
By Henning Gloystein and Denny Thomas
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 29 A Japanese shipper
filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday and global trading firm Louis
Dreyfus posted lower profits, the latest victims of tumbling
energy and raw material prices.
The London-listed shares of mining and trading giant
Glencore rebounded by around 10 percent, clawing back
some ground from a near 30 percent slump on Monday.
Investors sold off Glencore bonds, highlighting nerves over
its debt burden and financial situation.
Glencore has been afflicted by the same issue facing other
miners: the prolonged fall in global metals prices caused partly
by a slowdown in China, which is the world's biggest consumer of
metals.
Energy and commodity prices have fallen largely because of
rising output following heavy investment into new assets while
prices were still high, which has increasingly clashed with
slowing demand in Asia, where China's economy is growing at its
slowest pace in decades.
The problems in the sector contributed to global trading
group Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V reporting a
steep drop in first-half profits on Tuesday.
The crisis has also hit the shipping sector, where dry-bulk
merchant Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha filed for protection
from creditors on Tuesday.
Glencore's shares remain down by more than 80 percent since
it listed in 2011, at the last high point of a long commodities
boom, with its market capitalization briefly dipping below 10
billion pounds ($15.16 billion) for the first time.
Investment bank Citigroup said there was still value in
Glencore. Citi rated Glencore shares as a "buy" and said
Glencore could even consider going private, but other traders
were wary of buying into commodity stocks.
"It is hard to make a case for buying commodity stocks in
general with the current climate in China and emerging market
volatility," said Thames Capital Markets' senior trader Gerren
O'Neill.
CURRENCY HITS
Shares in Asian commodity merchant Noble fell 10
percent, near to levels last seen at the height of the global
financial crisis of 2008, giving it a market capitalization of
just under S$3 billion ($2.10 billion).
Australian energy shares also tumbled, with Santos,
Origin Energy and Karoon Gas all losing around
a tenth of their stock market value.
"There is a crisis of confidence and people are continuing
to de-leverage commodity stocks exposure," said Benjamin Chang,
CEO of hedge fund LBN Advisers, which manages about $600 million
in funds.
Both Glencore and Noble Group have also seen their Credit
Default Swap (CDS) prices - the cost of insuring against the
companies defaulting on their debt - soar this year.
The bankruptcy filing of Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha hit the
shares of rival maritime companies, which in turn affected
Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock market.
Daiichi Chuo, which has suffered four straight annual losses
as Chinese demand for iron ore and coal has dropped, had
liabilities of around 108 billion yen ($900 million) as of
end-March. It has a market value of just $96 million.
Weakening commodities markets also hit currencies from
countries that rely heavily on energy or raw material exports.
In Malaysia, a large producer of oil and natural gas, the
ringgit fell against the dollar on Tuesday to around its
lowest level since the depths of the Asian financial crisis in
1998. In Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of thermal
coal, the rupiah is languishing near 17-year lows.
Australia's dollar, closely linked to its commodity
exports such as iron ore, coal, oil and natural gas, has also
taken a beating, losing more than a quarter of its value against
the greenback since June 2014, when the current oil price rout
began.
