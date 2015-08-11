ICE world cotton contract to begin trading in November -notice

NEW YORK Aug 11 Intercontinental Exchange's world cotton contract will begin trading on Nov. 2, 2015, pending regulatory approval, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Origins of cotton for the contract will include the United States, Australia, Brazil, India, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali, the exchange said.

There will be 12 delivery points in the United States, Australia, Taiwan, and Malaysia, ICE said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)