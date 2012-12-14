Off-beat ABS finds growing acceptance from investors

Dec 14 (IFR) - The success achieved by off-beat ABS -
particularly those that securitise railcar receivables - has
added much-needed diversity to this year's resurgence of the US
structured finance market.
Trinity Rail Leasing raised US$333.84m last week from a
tightly priced and well-distributed ABS that reflected the
growing acceptance of the rare product class.
The issue followed an ABS from peers American Railcar, which
came to market earlier this month with a US$215.95m deal.
For investors, railcar ABS offers a stable and predictable
cashflow - the leases tend to be for multiple years, and the
lessees of relatively high quality.
In addition, off-the-run ABS is offering incremental yield
pick up for investors at a time of very tight spreads in the
credit market.
"The investor base for railcar leasing ABS is definitely
broadening because there is demand for diversity and stable cash
flow assets," said one senior banker.
"The two-tranche structure adopted first by Trinity in 2011,
and again in the latest transaction, is another feature that is
gaining acceptability among issuers and investors."
INCREASING DEMAND
According to a presale report on the Trinity deal from S&P,
railcar demand was strong from 2004 to 2007 but then declined
through early 2010 due to the weakened US economy.
Railroad traffic has increased since then, although demand
for certain leased railcars - particularly those that transport
petroleum and intermodal traffic - has not returned to 2007
levels.
The new Trinity deal securitises not only the leasing
revenues but also the railcars themselves, offering investors
hard assets and improved collateral quality.
The deal, led by Credit Suisse (structuring lead) and Credit
Agricole, securitises a US$430.8m portfolio containing 4,866
railcars.
Trinity Rail Leasing 2012, the bankruptcy-remote limited
liability issuing company, has the right to lease revenues from
the portfolio and any residual cashflows from the sale of
railcars.
Trinity's US$145.36m Class A1, with an average life of 4.82
years, priced with a spread of 155bp over interpolated swaps for
a yield of 2.276% and coupon of 2.266%.
The US$188.48m A2s, with a 10.07-year bullet maturity, paid
a yield of 3.55% and coupon of 3.525%.
The 2011 deal from Trinity, a similarly structured US$857m
offering, priced its A1 tranche with a coupon of 4.37% and the
A2s at 6.024% - or almost double the levels achieved in the
latest deal.
Meanwhile the American Railcar Leasing 2012-1, a US$215.95m
ABS, was comprised of A1s with a 4.93-year average life paying
175bp over one-month Libor coupon, and A2s with a 9.99-year
average life paying a 3.81% coupon.
Perhaps the most surprising part of the new Trinity deal is
that the notes priced tighter than a recent container lease ABS
- a much more popular and well-accepted product.
CAI Container 2012-1 in October priced a US$171m 5.06-year
average life tranche at a coupon of 3.47% - at least 100bp
outside the Trinity A1s.
MORE ON THE WAY?
Expectations are that this enthusiasm for off-beat ABS would
encourage other non-traditional issuers like aircraft lessors to
again consider securitisation in their funding plans.
Pooled aircraft leasing receivables were heavily securitised
up until 2007, but with the onset of the subprime crisis,
aircraft lessors have found more flexibility in the bank loan
and high-yield market.
With the Federal Reserve continuing to pump markets with
liquidity this year, for example, aircraft lessors have found
unsecured bonds to be an attractive option over the ABS market.
So far this year, aircraft lessors have raised around
US$5.6bn from the high-yield bond markets - even though they are
pricing their bonds wider than what could be achieved in ABS
market.
On November 27, regular bond issuer Aircastle
(Ba3/BB+) raised US$500m from an upsized seven-year trade that
was issued at par and paid a 6.25% coupon.
"We hear the same thing in every securitisation conference -
that pooled aircraft leasing ABS will come back soon, but it is
not happening because bank and bond markets continue to offer
the flexibility that the securitisation market cannot," said one
senior banker.
"There is rigidity in the ABS pool structure in terms of
adding or removing collateral which is not the case with a
high-yield unsecured bond issuance, and that is the reason these
issuers are still sticking to the bond markets. This Trinity
deal's pricing should however prompt some rethinking to this
though."
Another banker said: "(Pooled aircraft receivables ABS)
should ideally make a comeback. The latest Trinity deal showed
that issuance conditions for off-beat ABS are ideal at the
moment, because there seems to be a rising hunt for
diversification and long-dated fixed rate products."
