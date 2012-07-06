Barclays strategy backfires in Libor scandal

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bob Diamond and the rest of the
Barclays board sowed the seeds of their own downfall when they
chose to come clean about Libor fixing and settle ahead of more
than a dozen rivals that are still under investigation. Those
two fateful decisions cost three bosses their jobs -- and could
leave the firm damaged for many years to come.
Board members elected to launch an internal investigation,
which cost 100 million pounds, and shared the findings with
regulators, believing that they were doing the right thing --
and that being the first firm to come clean would create
political capital. Observers at rival banks suspect the legal
advisers for Barclays told the board that an early
settlement would also reduce any liabilities when it came to
lawsuits from aggrieved counterparties.
But that strategy backfired, with politicians and regulators
quickly turning against the bank as public outrage rose.
Even regulators seem to have been taken aback by the
openness of Barclays, with the US Department of Justice saying
the bank's actions were "extraordinary and extensive", and that
it had "exceeded" what rivals had provided.
After three resignations over the course of last Monday and
Tuesday - first chairman Marcus Agius, then chief executive Bob
Diamond and chief operating officer Jerry del Missier - Barclays
itself has expressed regret at its own self-imposed strategy.
"That co-operation has led to Barclays being the first to
reach resolution of these issues," it said in a statement. "It
is ironic that there has been such an intense focus on Barclays
alone, caused by our being first to settle in the midst of an
industry-wide, global investigation."
Diamond, appearing before the UK Treasury Select Committee,
admitted: "We did not think the focus on this would be as
intense, in terms of potentially harming our brand and
reputation."
VOLUNTARY DECISION
FSA chairman Adair Turner told IFR that the decision to
settle had been voluntary. Turner also hinted that the bank had
volunteered to be first in the firing line.
"The speed at which the announcement of the fine was made
reflects the degree of co-operation and willingness to settle,"
he said. "The fact that they settled was their decision."
Insiders have told IFR that Barclays ended up facing public
and political outrage on its own because of two decisions made
by the board.
The first was the launch of a fast-paced internal
investigation. The second was the decision, made in the past few
weeks, to settle with regulators before investigations into
other banks had been completed.
Senior officials at other banks believe that Barclays
received contrasting advice from its PR specialists and legal
advisers, with the latter pushing for a speedy resolution.
By contrast, other banks under investigation for similar
misdemeanours have acted more slowly, perhaps in the hope that
any findings against them will be announced collectively.
It certainly seems that Barclays made no attempt to
coordinate a wider admission of wrong-doing, in which banks
would go public at the same time. Top legal officials at other
institutions under investigation say they were taken by surprise
when Barclays made its announcement.
The firm did receive some benefit from its strategy, with
the UK's FSA knocking 30 percent off its 85 million pound fine,
and US authorities bearing the co-operation in mind when
punishing the firm.
"I think that Barclays thought the most important thing,
once the issues around Libor fixing surfaced, was to race
through the process, put the matter behind them and hopefully
obtain some leniency - which they did get," said Chris Wheeler,
a European banks analyst at Mediobanca.
"Once you realise you are going to have to announce a
settlement, you want to get it off your chest and in the market
as quickly as possible," Wheeler said. "In retrospect, going
first looks like a horrendous mistake."
History may well have played a factor in the board's
thinking. Several London-based bankers pointed to examples of
earlier scandals in which banks settling early with regulators
proved to have been wise, such as in the cases of payment
protection insurance and money-laundering involving Iran.
EMBARRASSING CALL
Barclays may also have thought that it had a powerful card
up its sleeve - a call between Diamond and Bank of England
deputy governor Paul Tucker. Diamond wrote in an email following
the call (copied to del Missier) that Tucker had said "it did
not always need to be the case that appeared as high
as we have recently" in terms of Libor submissions.
Some believe that Barclays chose to come out first, in the
knowledge that it held details of the potentially embarrassing
call. Leaks were made to the press over the weekend that the
call had taken place, but that wasn't enough to prevent further
pressure on Diamond to resign.
Although US and UK regulators' decisions about the bank's
role in Libor rigging were announced jointly on June 27, anger
against the bank escalated through the weekend, with politicians
also weighing in. Bankers spent much of the weekend deliberating
this, eventually deciding that Agius would resign.
The chairman's resignation was designed to draw a line under
the matter, insiders say. But by Tuesday morning, Diamond too
had resigned. Del Missier followed, stepping down from a post he
had held for only a few days; he had been moved to the position
of COO from co-head of the investment bank on June 22, two days
after regulators first told Barclays of their decisions. Del
Missier was later revealed to have instructed underlings to
lower Libor submissions.
Agius was reinstated temporarily in order to find a new
chief executive.
"I don't feel that 'victimised' is the right word, but it
appears that other banks are in a similar position," Agius said
of the strategy after being reinstated. "They will follow us
because we went first. Because we went first, we have caught a
lot of attention. Because we went first, there may be
consequences."
