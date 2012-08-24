REFILE-Creditors dig in for battle of Belize

By Joan Magee and Christopher Spink
Aug 24 (IFR) - The restructuring of Belize's 2029
"superbond" may become a drawn-out battle, as creditors keep the
country waiting for a formal response to proposals that could
see them take a haircut of up to 80% on the net present value of
their holdings.
"We are working through our analysis and expect to share our
views with the government within two to three weeks," said Mike
Gerrard, managing director of BroadSpan Capital, which is
advising a committee of creditors that claims to have a majority
interest in the US$544m instrument.
A US$23m coupon payment was missed last Monday, days after
Prime Minister Dean Barrow said the country "simply cannot
afford ". That comment suggested the sum will not be honored
during the grace period, which expires on September 19.
It is also unlikely an acceptable offer will be put to
creditors by that date.
"We still have hopes it will be a 2012 restructuring, but
that will need accommodation from each side," said Sebastian
Espinosa, managing director of White Oak Advisory, which is
advising the government.
At the moment, the two sides appear to be far apart. The
situation is exacerbated by additional liabilities, estimated by
the government at US$300m, in the form of compensation due to
former shareholders of Belize's national electricity and
telecoms companies, which were compulsorily nationalized between
2009 and 2011.
No settlement has yet been reached with these claimants, and
the government wants to roll their claims into a wider debt
restructuring.
Some progress had been made with Fortis, which used to own
70% of Belize Electricity. However, negotiations with former
shareholders of Belize Telemedia, mostly connected to Michael
Ashcroft, are more drawn-out.
Ashcroft is a former deputy chairman of the British
Conservative party and one of Belize's richest residents. The
former Belize Telemedia shareholders, who are being advised by
New State, say they should be paid up to US$300m, while the
government has valued the business at Bz$72.3m (US$36.2m).
If a mid-point is taken between the two sides' valuations,
then the additional liabilities related to both nationalized
companies will add as much as 20% of Belize's GDP to its debts.
Belize has indicated it would like to pay the compensation in
any new bonds resulting from the restructuring of the superbond.
"It is clear to us that ignoring the compensation
outstanding to former shareholders [of the nationalized
companies] will not serve the interests of Belize or its
bondholders," said Mark Espat, who heads the debt review team in
the Belize government.
"Even so, our overriding objective has been to agree with
bondholders a transparent framework for addressing these
liabilities, in a way that is fully cognizant of cashflow
effects."
Lee Buchheit, partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb, which is
advising the government, acknowledged that the issues
surrounding the nationalized entities make the restructuring "a
little different" from normal deals, but added: "A superbond
restructuring is not contingent on settlement of the
compensation issues."
THREE OPTIONS
Belize has outlined three options to replace the superbond.
One is a 2% bond maturing in 2062 with no principal reduction
and a 15-year grace period. The others involve a 45% reduction
of principal but a 2042 maturity. One has no grace period and a
step-up coupon from 1% to 2% in 2019 and 4% in 2026, and the
other a 3.5% coupon after a five-year grace period.
"This is a case of unwillingness to pay [the coupon]," said
Arturo Porzecanski, international finance professor at American
University in Washington.
"The government is trying to get the bondholders to forgive
enough principal and interest so they will be able to pay for
the nationalizations they have undertaken."
The 2029 bonds are currently trading at 34-37 cents on the
dollar, suggesting the market believes that Belize will improve
the terms by a significant amount. But one senior portfolio
manager was skeptical, saying the final offer could be nearer 20
cents on the dollar.
