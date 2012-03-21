AIG $2 bln bond deal buoyed by strong demand, Q4 earnings

NEW YORK, March 21 (IFR) - AIG, the giant US insurer that famously received a mega-government bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, had to turn away investors who were clamoring to lend it money this week.

Bolstered by a series of multi-billion dollar equity initiatives in recent weeks, AIG attracted more than $3.5 billion of demand for a $2 billion offering of three- and five-year notes -- even though it did not offer anything in the way of a pickup over its secondary spreads to entice investors.

The price paid also demonstrated how far the insurer has come in the past few months.

The 245 basis point spread over Treasuries on its $750 million of 3.00% three-year notes, and a 265 basis point launch spread on its $1.25 billion of 3.8% five-year bonds, are almost half what the issuer's spread levels were at the beginning of the year.

And if that were not enough evidence that things have changed, its new three- and five-year notes tightened in spread the next day in a softer market in which other new bond issues came under pressure.

"I am more constructive on AIG following their fourth-quarter results," said David Knutson, a senior bank analyst at Legal & General Investment Management in the US, who said AIG was among a select group of new issues that looked attractive in recent weeks.

The success of the bond deal follows moves earlier this month to sell the majority of its stake in Asian insurer AIA for HK$46.7 billion (US$6bn), and last week's $6 billion secondary sale of AIG shares by the US government, $3 billion of which AIG bought back.

That is good news for bond holders because it demonstrates AIG's intention to eventually prise itself away from the US government which rescued it with an $182 billion bailout in 2008. The US Treasury still holds 1.25 billion AIG shares or 69.5% of the company, worth about $35.8 billion.

Even though the public equity injection doesn't cost AIG anything more than private equity holders' stakes, it's in AIG's interest to become a fully private-sector firm again "because there are always concerns in an investor's mind that it's not as flexible with regard to business initiatives while the government has a large stake," said Knutson.

While some other borrowers, such as Rio Tinto, were barely able to tighten in pricing from announcement to launch on the same day AIG launched its deal, the insurer was able to ratchet in spreads by as much as 20bp from initial price talk.

The 245bp pricing on the three-year, for instance, compared with initial price thoughts of 260-265bp, while the five-year was priced 10bp tighter than original unofficial talk of 275bp.

Despite the tight pricing, and the fact that AIG five-year spreads have tightened as much as 250bp so far this year, the new three- and five-year bonds continued to be bid up in the aftermarket.

A day after pricing, the new five-year was quoted at 262bp bid, 257bp offered from pricing of 265bp, and the three-year was quoted at 235bp/230bp from pricing of 245bp.

AIG recorded a solid performance from its core property and casualty business in the fourth quarter of 2011, reporting a US$1.3 billion pre-tax operating income from insurance operations.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......