After boom, high-yield issuance slows down

May 4 (IFR) - High-yield issuance has slowed in recent weeks
as the need for refinancing has dried up, while M&A activity has
still not picked up in any meaningful way.
"The pipeline is weak and there is a sense that there's not
a lot of refinancing candidates," said one syndicate manager.
"We aren't seeing investors pile in with huge orders, either.
They are credit-pickers, investing in companies they like."
He added that the market is not looking for riskier credits
right now. Indeed, two lower rated deals on the calendar,
American Gaming Systems and MBI Energy, both of which
were meant to price last week, are still in the pipeline with
the timing uncertain.
"Middle of the road, fairway credits are getting down
easily. It's the smaller, illiquid, over-leveraged names that
aren't," the manager said.
"Investors are putting in half-orders unless the deal is so
compelling or priced wide enough. The market is just too tight
right now."
The Barclays Capital high-yield index showed the average
option adjusted spread tightening in at 572bp on Thursday
compared to 586bp last Friday. The average yield to worst stands
at 6.96%, down from 7.12% last week.
In that tight market, rising interest rates in the medium
term have become a bigger concern as deals price at or near
record lows. Some issuance this year has been able to get done
in the 5% range, but high-yield investors don't typically hedge
interest rate risk.
Bob Levine, retired founder of Nomura's corporate research
and asset management division, and author of the new book "How
to Make Money in Junk Bonds," told IFR that demand in the
upper-tier companies got ahead of itself and that European and
US buyers dipped into high-quality high-yield names and drove
prices lower.
"Yields have come down a lot, too much," said Levine, who
maintains a strong credit analysis strategy when investing in
the high-yield market.
His "strong horse method," as he calls it, looks for
companies with strong operations and very little business risk
that can support their debt load.
In its weekly Market Outlook, Moody's pointed out that
corporate defaults have edged higher in recent months amid nervy
financial markets as well as the unsteady economy recovery.
It said the boom in high-yield issuance earlier in the year
would normally have helped reduce the default rate by providing
better access to financing. But for many companies, this has
been insufficient to offset the damage caused by inadequate
profit growth.
The agency said warnings of a pick-up in defaults were seen
in the volatile performance of shares in high-yield debt
issuers. On the markets level, this concentration of highly
leveraged issuers leaves the junk market vulnerable to negative
economic shocks, which have occurred with greater frequency in
recent years.
Moody's also noted that, aside from heightened volatility,
the cluster of firms with exceptionally low ratings has elevated
default risk.
It was once a rarity to see companies rates Caa or lower,
but now they hold a substantial share of the high yield
universe.
In the 1980's there were eight issuers on average with such
ratings, accounting for 2% of the junk universe. Now, there are
436 businesses with a Caa or lower, or 21% of the high yield
market, the ratings agency said.
The average one-year default rate for B rated issuers of
4.0% compares to Caa's 13.9%.
Moody's is expecting the speculative-grade default rate to
rise to 3.3% by end of 2012 from 2.8% at the end of the first
quarter.
S&P said this week that its US corporate default rate rose
slightly in April to an estimated 2.6%, from 2.5% in March and
2.4% in February.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......