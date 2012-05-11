Ally Financial credit metrics signal growing optimism

NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Ever since mortgage unit
Residential Capital LLC missed a $20 million interest payment on
its unsecured 6.50% note due 2013 on April 17, synthetic and
bond market sentiment have brightened on its parent, Ally
Financial.
Ally had already piqued interest before that when it
extended several credit facilities for a month, instead of a
year as it had done in the past.
The appearance that Ally was loosening its
parental support of the struggling unit, and perhaps readying
some sort of action for ResCap, led two key measures of Ally's
relative value - credit default swap credit curves and the
CDS-cash basis - to show an improved view of the credit which is
now gaining traction.
CDS credit curves, constructed by plotting short- to
long-term maturities on a graph, convey a fundamental outlook.
An upward and steeper sloping curve signals a positive view,
while a downward or flatter curve indicates growing credit risk.
Combining shorter-dated maturities gives an immediate view,
while longer-dated tenors express a broader view.
CDS compression for Ally debt has been impressive since
April 17 - five-year CDS has tightened by about 40 basis points
(bp) to 350bp, while 10-year CDS has tightened 40bp to 365bp.
That has pushed the 5s10s curve to 12.03bp on May 9 from
9.24bp on April 17. The increase, while modest, demonstrates a
slowly growing perception that credit risk has diminished. To
express the positive developments, investors sell five-year
protection and buy 10-year protection.
The opposite is seen in ResCap, whose 5s10s slope is heavily
inverted (-3,000bp) with five-year CDS marked roughly at
20,000bp and ten-year spreads about 17,000bp.
The 20,000bp is the conventional "running spread" quotation.
The switch from running spread to points upfront commonly occurs
around 500bp.
So as the CDS spread widens to that level, the convention
changes as investors pay present value (or upfront) with the
rest paid in the convention 500bp running spread. Hence, ResCap
is quoted as 69 /70 pts upfront +500bp.
ONWARD AND UPWARD
Ally's other CDS curves have steepened in the three-week
timeframe as well. The 7s10s is 6.08bp versus 2.17bp, while 3s5s
have edged up to 43.19bp from 41.73bp.
Not only has Ally's CDS sharply narrowed since April 17, the
so-called z-spread on some of its debt instruments has
contracted significantly. Simply put, a z-spread measures market
sentiment toward a bond. The price of a bond increases as it
declines.
Investors look at the relationship between synthetic and
bond in the CDS-cash basis.
The CDS-cash basis extrapolates the perception of funding
costs and credit risk, among other things. A negative basis
reflects a deterioration in risk, while a positive basis can
indicate a healthier credit.
Ally has experienced a persistent negativity in its CDS-cash
basis for some time. It has been partially influenced by
ResCap's myriad of problems - dwindling liquidity, litigation
worries, weak operating performance and bad loans, to name a
few.
But the recent mix of CDS tightening along with a collapse
in some z-spreads has condensed the CDS-cash basis, lessening
its persistent negativity and signaling a richening of the
individual bond.
Since April 18, Ally's CDS-cash basis has begun to
significantly relax its negative view. It is seen across a
variety of tenors, including two-year, five-year and 10-year CDS
and respective underlying reference bonds.
The z-spreads were taken from the 4.50% maturing February
2014, the 5.5% due February 2017 and the 7.50% due September
2020.
In three-weeks, the z-spread on the 2014s has dropped 100bp
to 299bp, on the 2017s it has dropped 99bp to 362bp, and on the
2020s roughly 62bp to 368bp.
With the z-spread below CDS, it has provoked vivid
tightening in the CDS-cash basis across the tenors. The
five-year basis has retraced its negativity and pushed into
positive territory on May 9 at 7.4bp. On April 17, it was
(-50.8bp).
Tightening has been also been dramatic in the 10-year
CDS-cash basis. It too has steepened and is 12.8bp compared to
(-25.34bp).
The two-year CDS-cash basis is less liquid and therefore
prone to vacillations, but two-year CDS narrowed about 60bp to
264bp since April, and the z-spread has dropped to under 300bp
to slice the basis in half to around (-35.37bp).
The shift in sentiment could stall in the very short term as
five-year CDS has delved below a three-month range of 400-635bp.
Though opinion has improved, CDS buying might be sparked by the
range breach as well as potentially approaching headwinds.
However, the z-spread on the 2017s continues to decline in
steady and sometimes robust volume.
The instrument's outperformance is likely to persist and
maintain the positive basis even if CDS buying surfaces ahead of
anticipated pressure.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......