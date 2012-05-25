Riskier assets hit hard by global volatility

NEW YORK, May 25 (IFR) - Macroeconomic concerns are weighing on lending and investment in riskier asset classes, causing more than $2.6 billion of high-yield bonds and leveraged loans to be cancelled or postponed this week.

Many of the deals that were pulled were dividend transactions or lower-quality high-yield transactions, said one leveraged credit portfolio manager.

"These were deals that were 'sold' to the company when the markets were feeling better and they missed the train as the markets have faltered for these more aggressive transactions," said the manager.

One of the biggest casualties of the changed market tone was chemical distributor Univar UNIV.UL, which pulled its proposed $750 million dividend recapitalisation loan and delayed its $750 million seven-year non-call three senior unsecured notes issue.

Proceeds were to be used to redeem the existing senior subordinated notes and pay a cash dividend to shareholders.

QR Energy, a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns and exploits oil and natural gas properties, postponed its $300 million eight-year non-call four senior notes.

The company was looking to use proceeds to repay outstanding debt under the revolver, but clearing rates proved too high in the current market.

Generac Power GNRPS.UL, a producer of power generators, dropped its lower rated (Caa1/B-) $425 million eight-year non-call three senior notes offering.

Hudbay Minerals, meanwhile, decided to postpone its B3/B $400 million eight-year non-call four senior notes offering as market conditions proved particularly unfriendly to the mining sector, which has already been under pressure amidst a commodities sell off.

The postponements come at a time when global market volatility is forcing lenders to demand more bang for their buck. while spread widening is making the bond markets expensive for issuers.

"Given the weakness in the market and the turn in flows, it has become a buyer's market," said Gershon Distenfeld, head of US high yield for AllianceBernstein.

"Companies that don't have to issue now will likely stay on the sidelines for the time being, looking for a more opportunistic time to issue. Those companies that have to issue debt in the near-term will be forced to pay quite a bit more than they would have several weeks ago."

LOANS VS HIGH YIELD

The loan markets may still have a slight edge over the high-yield bond markets in this distressed climate.

"Clearly loans are hanging in there quite well, relatively speaking, due to the demand for spread product with no duration. So you will see swings, but not as bad as the past ones," said one portfolio manager.

The Barclays US high-yield corporate index has been widening consistently since the beginning of May. The average yield to worst has moved out to 7.84% as of Thursday from a recent low of 6.96% on May 3.

The average option adjusted spread widened to 656bp from 572bp for the same period.

Average loan spreads have also moved against a number of borrowers in the loan markets. Aluminum product manufacturer Constellium, for example, was forced to downsize its dividend recapitalization loan by $150 million and increase pricing twice to get the loan over the finish line.

In the end, the issuer came away with a $200 million term loan at a yield of more than 10%, up from the 8.5% it was originally seeking.

Misys, AlixPartners, Generac, Roofing Supply and Hearthside all followed suit in lifting pricing on their loans last week to get their deals done.

The result has been a general rise in average yields for US term loans. Sitting at 6.13% at the end of April, the average yield to a three-year takeout stood at 6.64% last week.

In the secondary loan markets, average prices are beginning to weaken. May 17 saw a handful of high beta names decline 1-2 points amid increased volume and, though the market righted itself the following day, average bids saw a decline of about 50bp that week.

Still, the decline in loans has been somewhat muted when compared to junk bonds. Prices in the Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Index declined about 2.25 points in the last two weeks.

And it has been the high-yield bond component that has proved to be the real sticking point in some recent financing packages in which both bonds and loans were being sold.

As the market turned and, despite pulling its bond sale, Generac still managed to upsize its term loan B by $100 million to $900 million - albeit at a price. Originally, part of a $1.2 billion dividend recapitalization, the issuer reduced the proposed dividend payment to $6 per share from $10 per share as the bond market proved to be tough.

At the same time, Generac bumped up pricing on the upsized term loan B to 500bp over Libor from Libor plus 450bp and widened the original issue discount to 98 from 98.5, taking the yield from around 6.3% to 7%.

The price bump seemed to do the trick as the loan performed well when it hit the secondary market, trading up to around 99.25 on the break for a yield of a little more than 6.4%.

FUND FLOWS

Funds are already seeing the sentiment play out. High-yield bond funds saw $2.46 billion flow out of the asset class for the week ending May 23, according to Lipper. That came after a heavy outflow the previous week, a stark turnaround from the roughly $3.225 billion that had flowed into the asset class in the four weeks before that.

But inflows into bank loan mutual funds have bucked the trend, chalking up their twelfth straight inflow. This week, bank loan mutual funds saw $63.7 million in inflows, following the almost $300 million inflow the week before.

These inflows come on top of the roughly $2.3 billion in collateralised loan obligations that have been issued over the last two weeks, further helping to offset some of the pain that other, riskier asset classes are facing in today's risk-off environment.

Still, high-yield market participants are expecting a rebound.

"High-yield offers a lot of value," said AllianceBernstein's Distenfeld. "Fundamentals of most companies are in really good shape. Most companies have not only been paying down debt, they also have ample liquidity to get them through periods of economic weakness."

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......