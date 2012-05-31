Fears of 2011-type slowdown draw Kraft, others to sell debt

NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - Fears that 2012 will see a repeat
of 2011's market meltdown prompted companies such as Kraft Foods
to tap the dollar market this week, jumping in before other
issuers start pulling forward deals scheduled for later in the
year.
Kraft could have come to market any time over the next three
months to issue the $10 billion needed as part of its breakup
into a North American grocery business, to be called Kraft
Foods, and a Kraft parent company, to be called Mondelez, that
will house its global snacks business.
Instead, it hit the markets this week with a $6 billion
offering that came as soon as United Technologies' (UTX) jumbo
$9.8 billion deal was out of the way.
UTX sold the debt last week, also keen to get its
funding out of the way before a potentially volatile summer.
Diversifying sources of funding to include dollars as
European markets seize up and before US investors baulk at
anything eurozone-related was also a factor behind French food
company Danone's debut $850 million 10-year Yankee on
Tuesday and BAT International Finance's BATSIF.UL benchmark
issue today, its first Yankee since 2008.
Underwriters are reporting more and more corporate
treasurers are mulling accelerating issuance plans. That's not
just because Treasury 10-year yields have hit an all-time low of
1.53% in the global rush for safe haven securities, but also
because of some potentially disastrous events scheduled for
June.
"Corporate borrowers have become apprehensive and highly
sensitized to factors that can impact their deals,
like developments in Europe and directly competing supply," said
Peter Aherne, head of North America investment grade capital
markets at Citigroup.
"They are nervous that the market could deteriorate in the
second half of the year and that has been a catalyst driving
them to issue sooner when possible."
EVENT RISK
Issuers in June will have to navigate a minefield of Greek
and French elections, as well as the end of the US Fed's
Operation Twist and Moody's review of bank ratings.
"How the market interprets these various events over the
next four to six weeks will be a very important determinant of
how the rest of the year shapes up," said one head of debt
capital markets on Wall Street.
"As a result, borrowers like the ones we have seen (in the
past fortnight) are highly sensitive to what each of them are
doing and what issuing later in the year might entail."
That said, some corporates who would like to issue as soon
as possible might decide not to, because they've put on
'rate-locks' on their pending bond issue, which are now losing
money because Treasury yields have rallied so much.
"There are some issuers who would have pulled their deals
forward that are now rate-locked," said one syndicate manager.
"They are getting crushed on those locks so they will probably
play the game of waiting to see if the Treasury market sells off
again."
Rate locks are commonly used by companies that plan to issue
debt in the future but want the security of knowing what
interest rate they will pay on that debt.
Fortunately for those able to come now, rallying Treasuries
and a still strong demand for high quality names is reaping
all-time record low coupons. Kraft, for instance, issued three-,
five- and 30-year notes at coupons that were among the top 20
lowest ever for a triple B borrower.
"When you have an order book of the size of UTX it
demonstrates to investors how deep the liquidity pool is and
what the competition is for assets, and any time you have that
crystallized for you like that it puts a charge into the
market," said Andrew Karp, head of investment grade syndicate
for the Americas at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Borrowers are keeping their focus on the record low coupons
they are achieving, rather than the new issue concessions, which
have blown out in recent weeks as Treasury yields tighten.
New issue concessions are losing their sway on whether a
borrower will jump in and issue a bond or not.
"We all did it," said one syndicate manager. "When the
market was good everyone was obsessing about new issue
concessions but with coupons so low, who cares about the
concession?"
For Yankee issuers, there's the added attraction of basis
swaps being in favor of issuing in dollars.
Swapping dollars into three-year floating-rate euros can
shave more than 60bp off the cost off a new dollar deal, and an
extra 20bp of savings is also achieved when swapping three month
Libor to six month Euribor.
