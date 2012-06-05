Added political risk brings urgency to Mexico's local DCM

NEW YORK, June 5 (IFR) - Mexico's local market pipeline is
quickly growing ahead of the July 1 general elections as
uncertainty over political risks increase in the wake of polls
showing leftist Andres Lopez Obrador making gains against PRI
candidate Enrique Pena Nieto.
This marks a reversal in sentiment from just a month ago
when borrowers expressed little hurry in tapping markets amid
expectations that the sexenio (six-year term) transition of
power would move ahead without any bumps.
"In the past few weeks there has been more volatility and
uncertainty about the election than had previously been the
case, so some issuers have decided that coming to the market
before the election would be a good move," said one Mexico-City
based DCM banker.
Ten borrowers are now preparing bond deals in June alone,
with the potential of bringing Ps12bn (US$834m) in new supply
that month. That is almost double the Ps6.8bn seen in April and
May after a robust first quarter that generated some 52.9bn
worth of new issues.
Aside from uncertainty over the outcome of the elections,
historically low interest rates and looming threats from the
European debt crisis are creating a sense of urgency among
borrowers. Moreover, a dearth of new issuance means investors
have cash to put to work.
However, not all deals may see the light of day before the
elections.
"The volume is not necessarily too big for the market to
handle, but there are some names that I don't think investors
will buy at the moment, especially from the financial sector as
there has already been considerable supply this year," said
another DCM issuer.
Financials awaiting a June issuance include Banorte's
Ps3.2bn 10-year, Banca Afirme's Ps1bn 10-year, and
a Ps1bn three-year from Holding Monex.
The financing arm of car maker Daimler is also looking to
price three-year bonds in June, though the size of the issuance
and exact date are yet to be determined.
Among other deals in the pipeline is Mexican state-backed
mortgage lender Infonavit, which is issuing up to Ps1.95bn in
28-year bonds, while cement maker Holcim Capital has fast
forwarded its Ps2bn dual-tranche offering comprising fives and
10s.
"It was expected to price in the second half of the year,
but there is liquidity and the company's view is that peripheral
volatility from Europe will actually worsen considerably so they
decided to come to the market now," said a Mexico-City based
banker.
Mexican conglomerate Grupo KUO is also set to pull
the trigger on a Ps700m seven-year on June 20, while Mexican
mining company Penoles is coming with an unusual
dollar-denominated 10-year to raise up to US$300m.
Bankers are speculating that the Penoles trade may be
delayed given that investors won't want to buy dollar assets
when the peso is weak ahead of the elections.
A post-election issue would make more sense as the currency
would have likely strengthened by then and investors would
therefore be more willing to buy the paper.
Penoles issued dollar-denominated certificados bursatiles in
2010 with the aim of matching liabilities and revenues.
"The company generates income in dollars and wanted to issue
local dollar bonds to build out the local dollar curve," said a
lead banker.
But questions remain over why the mining company doesn't
spread its net wider to capture a broader group of investors
through a 144A/RegS offering.
Legal costs are certainly higher and disclosure requirements
are arguably more stringent, but the credit would probably lock
in cheaper funding.
"They would get better funding with a 144A issue," said
another banker. "There are a lot of people who would like to buy
the credit but aren't willing to set up an Indeval account to
buy it locally."
Banamex, BBVA Bancomer and Santander are the joint
bookrunners. Proceeds will be used to fund expansion and reduce
project costs.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......