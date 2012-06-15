Hunt for yield draws US HY investors to Europe, convertibles

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - As the eurozone crisis continues to play out, some US high-yield investors are looking across the pond to European corporate names, as well as US middle market and convertible bonds, as they look to diversify their portfolios.

"I like high-yield a lot in the US although it is being driven by technicals," said Kathleen Gaffney, high-yield portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, who spoke at the New York Society of Security Analysts' 22nd annual high-yield bond conference on Thursday as a buyside panelist.

"But such a voracious appetite for yield means there are pockets that don't look that attractive, with things getting pricey," Gaffney said. "Looking across the pond in the sovereign crisis, many corporates in Europe are looking very attractive."

Pointing to the European investment-grade market, particularly the telecoms and utilities sectors, Gaffney noted that European investment-grade corporate debt is trading at a yield comparable to or more than high-yield yields in the US.

David Sherman, founder and managing principle of Cohanzick Management, agreed. He cited Aker Drilling, which was acquired by Transocean last year, as an example of a company in whose bonds he found value. Aker's bonds were not guaranteed through the transaction, but Transocean 'morally assumed' them.

"Some of these overseas entities that are not as well-known in the US market are trading at wider spreads than if it were a US-based situation," said Sherman.

Buyside panelists said they also found opportunities in the US middle market and the convertible bond market. Gaffney said she has looked to the convertible bond market in lieu of Triple C credits, an area she is underweight, noting that the convertible market has become more efficient, and is a good way to get some upside potential and diversity exposure to high-yield.

Discussions at the NYSSA conference also included the growing impact that ETFs, or exchange traded funds, are having on the high-yield market.

Adam Richmond, head of US high-yield strategy at Morgan Stanley, said that there has been a lot of concern over the role of ETFs in the market, especially as they tend to aggravate volatility and impact the underlying credits.

However, he also noted that they do create some positives for the high-yield market.

"There is demand for liquidity, transparency and scalability, and ETFs, while not a perfect solution, can help fill that void."

Gaffney looks at ETFs as a guide for market sentiment, but argued that they have the potential to create severe dislocations during a crisis.

"We tend to shy away from those as a long only investor."

HEDGING BETS

Meanwhile, distressed investors have found ETFs to be useful for buying credits at especially attractive prices because ETFs cause more volatility in the market.

"Because there are uneconomic sellers, who are getting redemptions from ETFs, it's exaggerating the bottoms," said Jeffrey Bersh, co-chief investment officer at Venor Capital Management.

Bersh also uses ETFs as a hedge against a downturn.

"We look at names most utilized by these ETFs, which are the most liquid names, and we know that they will underperform, so we put shorts on those."

Overall, sentiment on the high-yield market was relatively upbeat given the current macro environment.

Richmond said he is constructive on US high-yield.

"We're expecting 2% type growth. This is something that doesn't feel great for the economy, and it's not great for equity, but it's ideal for a credit investor. It's not too weak, but not too strong to see companies abandon their conservative credit-friendly mentalities."

Richmond pointed out that the last default wave cleared out a lot of the weaker companies, and the market is unlikely to see another default wave so soon. He estimated a 5.5% default rate if the US were headed into another recession.

While most companies' balance sheets are in very solid shape and default rates remain below their historic norms, smaller and lower rated companies are facing a tougher time, which could impact default rates. This has been exaggerated by ETFs, which have a focus on larger cap companies and larger tranche sizes, and the general lack of liquidity.

Kevin Lockhart, global head of leveraged finance origination at Jefferies & Co, said investors are very focused on liquidity post-financial crisis, preferring to invest in larger-sized deals that would be more liquid in the after-market in case they need to move the bonds, such as when faced with redemptions.

Lockhart said that while the new issue market is still open, issuers need to be flexible on structure and rate given the ongoing volatility and investor pushback.

