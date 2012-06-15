S&P again rings alarm bells on US refinancing wall

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Standard & Poor's again sounded the alarm bells about an impending wall of refinancing for US companies in the next four years, this time highlighting the potential stress for financial and speculative-grade companies.

S&P said US corporate issuers had around $1.38 trillion of debt maturing through year-end 2013, and warned that the greatest refinancing risk was within the Single B and Triple C categories from 2013 through 2016.

Financial institutions faced a steeper maturity wall compared with non-financial institutions. Investment-grade financial issuers have $647 billion in debt maturing through 2014 compared with $457 billion for investment-grade non-financial entities.

Financial companies' refinancing needs include about $100 billion in government-guaranteed debt that matures through 2012. Much of this debt has interest rates that are lower than current rates, which would increase capital costs when it is replaced, said S&P.

"While we believe credit markets have the capacity for investment-grade financial institutions to refinance their pending obligations, there is little headroom at current issuance volume should market conditions turn against them," said S&P.

Higher funding costs are a key risk for investment-grade financial entities in particular, said S&P.

Investment-grade non-financial borrowers are expected to have an easier time securing funding because of strong investor demand and since most issuers have already taken advantage of recent historically low yields to refinance existing debt.

Most higher rated issuers would still be able to refinance but the worrying factor would be the challenge faced by the lowest rated companies.

In 2013, $202 billion in speculative-grade maturities are scheduled, followed by $310 billion in 2014, said S&P From 2014 through 2016, $382 billion in debt rated Single B+ or Single B will mature and $209 billion in debt rated Single B- and below will mature.

S&P said the ability to refinance debt for these companies would hinge on the state of the US economy and investors appetite for yield.

"Given the significant amount of debt coming due, this could cause an increase in amend-to-extend deals or a modest uptick in the default rate in 2013-2016. However, we don't expect default rates to increase to the highs experienced in 2008-2009 - not without a severe recession," said S&P.

BRIDGING THE GAP

In 2010 and 2011, speculative-grade issuance averaged $467 billion annually and roughly 50% of those proceeds were used for refinancing.

"While this level of issuance and rate of refinancing will suffice for the 2013 maturities, one or both must increase to meet the 2014 obligations," said S&P.

Alternatively, if speculative-grade bond yields should rise, there could be an influx of hedge fund, mutual fund and ETF investors, which could bridge any liquidity gaps, though at a greater cost to issuers.

The speculative-grade financial companies with the highest refunding needs through 2013 include Springleaf Finance Corp, iStar Financial and Ally Financial, it said.

The media and entertainment and oil and gas sectors have the highest concentration of debt rated Single B- and below maturing by 2016. The list included companies like CC Media Holding s, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Among the energy companies facing the highest maturities were Energy Future Holdings, Vantage Drilling and ATP Oil & Gas Corp.

Though significant, it may still not be enough reason to panic for most US companies operating in an environment where interest rates are near record lows and the economy was gaining traction, said bankers.

"Over the last two years, US companies have had good success in reducing their maturity walls as yield-hungry investors have by and large supported their refinancing initiatives," said Edward B Marrinan, head of macro credit strategy and co-head strategy, Americas, for RBS.

So while S&P's warning is warranted, it is a less pressing problem for US companies than for those based in Europe," he said.

"Those companies that did not take advantage of the attractive refinancing opportunities earlier this year could struggle if risk aversion rises and markets access becomes compromised. For prospective issuers, much depends on whether political leaders and market authorities prove successful in containing the European crisis and restoring global economic growth," said Marrinan.

