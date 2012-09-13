RBC proves registering USD covered bonds with SEC pays off

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday
proved that the torturous process of registering a covered bond
issue with the SEC actually pays off in the form of spread
savings.
Covered bonds are securities that are backed by a pool of
loans, usually mortgages or public sector loans.
The bank's US$2.5bn 1.2% 2017 covered bond was priced at 35
basis points (bp) over mid-swap levels, making it not only the
first ever SEC-registered US dollar covered bond, but also the
first deal issued since Canadian legislation removed Canadian
banks' ability to use government guaranteed mortgages as
collateral.
The deal's 35bp spread compares with an equivalent trading
level of around 28bp for Bank of Nova Scotia's 1.75% March
2017s, which has collateral backed by the Canadian government's
housing agency, the CMHC.
Considering Bank of Nova Scotia would have to pay a spread
in the low 30s for a new deal with guaranteed mortgages, the
35bp spread for RBS's SEC registered deal implies a good saving.
RBC's only other US dollar unguaranteed covered, the
3.125% April 2015s, has traded about 10bp back of deals like
Nova Scotia's.
RBC's Ben Colice, head of covered bond origination,
attributed the tighter spread on the new deal to the fact that
SEC registration naturally expands the number of investors who
can participate.
"We saw new investors come into the asset class for the
first time," he said. "They were enthusiastic about the
transaction being index eligible, providing increased price
transparency via TRACE and the expectation of improved
liquidity, so many of the benefits of SEC registration that we
had hoped for came to fruition."
Although it was difficult to determine how much of the
savings was due to the SEC and how much to a red-hot market
starved of Canadian covered supply since March, even a senior
banker away from the deal acknowledged that "clearly there is
some value to registering with the SEC."
But so there should be, given the time and effort RBC put
into getting the SEC registration. It took at least six months
to go through the process of getting SEC approval, was
significantly more expensive than going the Rule 144A route all
other issuers have taken in the US covered market, and required
significantly more disclosure.
RBC has never used government-guaranteed mortgages as
collateral, which has meant it has always paid more than other
Canadian banks for mortgage-backed issuance.
Going forward, however, all Canadian banks will have to use
non-guaranteed mortgages as collateral. The RBC deal is an
important pricing reference for Canadian banks determining
whether they should continue issuing covered bonds and whether
it makes sense to go the SEC registration route to reduce the
launch spread.
Even doing covereds of any description is open to debate by
Canadian banks, now that the spread difference between issuing a
Triple-A covered and an unsecured plain vanilla bond has shrunk.
"Although an SEC-registered offering is a good fact pattern
to have in the market, Canadian covered bond spread levels are
now so close to unsecured levels that Canadian banks will still
go through the debate of whether they are being appropriately
compensated for the secured nature of the product," said Dan
Mead, head of Financial Institutions Group syndicate at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Yet covered spreads would presumably continue tightening the
more issuers go the SEC route and draw in ever greater numbers
of new investors.
Covered bonds in the US are usually bought by 'rate'
investors - those that typically buy only triple-A paper, like
US Treasuries and deals by agencies like Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac.
However, more traditional corporate bond investors are
starting to look at covered bonds as a safe haven asset class,
offering some protection against a sharp plunge in the unsecured
corporate bond markets if or when US Treasury rates start
backing up again.
"The spread is tight but this is the kind of bond you should
buy," said one investment grade corporate bond investor of the
RBC deal.
"If you do see a back-up in spreads or Treasury yields I
think there will be liquidity in this deal because it will
represent something of a safe harbor for investors."
Almost 200 investors with about US$6bn came into the RBC
order book. Most were rate investors but an encouraging portion
were corporate bond investors. Some came from the asset-backed
securities markets as well as some European accounts that know
the asset class well in euros and were attracted by the index
eligibility and trading transparency the SEC registration
provided.
