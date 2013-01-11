Big inflows, strong technicals bolster US high-yield market

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (IFR) - The US high-yield market saw huge
demand this week as investors look to put large amounts of cash
to work, with heavy inflows reinforcing the strong technical
backdrop.
Lipper reported US$1.113bn in inflows to high-yield mutual
funds and ETFs for the week ending Wednesday, with hundreds of
millions of dollars pouring into the market on a given day.
The positive shift in the market following the fiscal cliff
agreement at the start of the year, combined with the extended
quiet period over the holidays, has allowed the technical
backdrop to continue to improve.
That build-up of cash is combining with a relatively light
new issue calendar, as M&A flow builds slowly and many
opportunistic issuers have already come to market for their
upcoming refinancing needs.
"The market remains very constructive," said a banker. "The
calendar has been quieter than we have expected. There are a
number of deals getting added as people ramp up post holiday,
but most of the deals have been on the smaller side."
Indeed, demand is far outpacing supply as the new issue
calendar builds slowly in the new year. This week, nearly US$8bn
in US dollar deals have priced from 13 issuers.
Given such huge appetite, it was no surprise that all of the
deals this week have so far done exceedingly well, with upsizes
across the board and pricings on the tight or even through the
tight end of talk.
Demand for Bombardier's deal was such that the
company dramatically doubled its offering to US$2bn.
In the same vein, secondary performance has been very good
as well, with many of the deals trading up at least two points.
But as the high-yield picture remains rosy, investors still
expect volatility this year, especially as it relates to the
political and economic climate. While the fiscal cliff agreement
eased major concerns at the start of the year, investors say
there are plenty of holes.
"We're going to see another tug of war. Earnings will remain
weak and global growth will remain weak," said Timothy
Gramatovich, chief investment officer at Peritus Asset
Management.
"That story will continue, but countering that I think we
are seeing this risk-on mentality. Investors have cash and earn
nothing on it. So the first quarter will be a trading game.
After that we will see if some economic trends can be
established."
Gramatovich said in the current climate, bonds are more
interest rate-sensitive given the lower coupons including on
high-yield, but he expects default rates to remain below their
historical averages for the next couple of years.
"The use of proceeds and leverage metrics don't support a
rising default environment even with economic weakness. Couple
this with the massive refinancing wave just completed and you
don't have the maturities coming due."
This means there is plenty of room for spread compression.
"All-time spread lows for high yield over Treasuries have
breached 300 basis points twice," said Gramatovich. "So even a
rise to 1% for the five-year Treasury would suggest that high
yield could trade down to a 4% handle. This is why rates are so
important."
Yesterday, the option adjusted spread on the Barclays
high-yield index dipped below 500bp for the first time since
June 2, 2011, falling to 497.3bp compared to 519.4bp at the
start of the year.
Meanwhile, the yield-to-worst tightened further to 5.75% on
Thursday, having dropped below 6% (to 5.96%) at the start of the
year.
Marty Fridson, CEO of Fridson Vision, a financial research
firm based in New York, said there is good reason to believe
that high-yield bonds continue to be rich by a fair margin given
the current rates.
In noting Moody's Covenant Quality Index, which shows that
covenant quality has been deteriorating steadily since mid-2012,
he said: "The covenant trend suggests that investors are
desperate for yield and are willing to accept comparatively
unfavorable terms to get it. That sort of desperation is
ordinarily associated with overly rich pricing as well."
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......