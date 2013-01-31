High-grade market meltdown fears grow as Treasury yields spike

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - The investment-grade corporate bond market has reached a pivotal point following the recent spike in Treasury yields and any further significant rate rise will hurt demand for new deals.

It may even spark what could be one of the worst meltdowns ever experienced, bankers warned this week.

The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed more than 20 basis points since last Friday to trade over 2% this week, tipping the return on investment-grade corporate bonds from positive to -0.6% on the Bank of America Merrill Lynch index year to date. That compares with equity returns of around 5.00%.

Another 20bp spike, which is very possible if Friday's employment data is strong, "will definitely impact demand" for new issues, says David Trahan, head of investment-grade syndicate at Citigroup.

And from there rates would be dangerously close to levels that could spark one of the worst corporate bond selloffs ever witnessed, warned bankers.

"Everyone is talking about this," said the head of investment-grade syndicate at a major US bank.

"At some point this will be the most difficult and ugliest market probably that we have ever seen, because if rates go up quickly and everyone becomes of the opinion that it's time to get out of fixed income, who is going to be on the other side of that? It becomes a self fulfilling prophecy, especially when the dealer community is not making markets like they used to."

The rate move is understood to have prompted Berkshire Hathaway to jump in on Tuesday and raise US$2.6bn before the market turned sour. Bankers are now recommending the highest quality issuers bring deals as soon as possible, before any further rate rise incites a panicked rush out of fixed income.

The US Labor Department will release the January nonfarm payrolls report at 8.30 am on Friday. IFR Economists are expecting the report to show the economy added 135,000 jobs in the month.

THE FED FACTOR

The fear of a disorderly rotation out of bonds and into equities has been fueled by concerns about how the Federal reserve will remove the unprecedented stimulus put in place to keep rates low since the crisis. That is coupled with the record sums of money that have poured into fixed income in recent years.

The rush to the exit is most likely to be led by retail investors, who have rushed into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

The typically hot money in ETFs is expected to exacerbate the selling pressure, as will the fact that this will be the first time the corporate market will suffer a rotation since regulatory changes that have left dealers uninterested in supporting markets.

Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, believes the rotation out of bonds could begin when the 10-year gets to around 2.5%, a level which he thinks could be reached in a short period of time.

"Clearly there is significant risk of higher interest rates, even in the short term," he said. "This is especially true as we are now only about 10bp away from the 2.05% point on the 10-year where mortgage convexity hedging concerns kick in."

Mortgage investors will look to sell Treasuries to hedge against longer duration for their mortgage assets, which will kick in if Treasury rates rise and reduce the likelihood of home owners refinancing their loans.

The Fed reiterated this week that it is continuing its quantitative easing. But outflows will start well before the Fed moves.

"The market will anticipate rate hikes before the Fed starts tightening, so we could start to see higher rates in the second half of the year as the economy improves," said Steve Huber, manager of T Rowe Price's Strategic Income Fund, in a report this week.

