After failed perp, Brazil's Gol prices $200m high-yield deal

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - Brazilian budget airline Gol proved
Thursday it could get a bond deal off the ground in the wake of
its failed attempt at a perp last year.
But the US$200 million 10-year non-call five hardly
qualifies as a success after leads were forced to downsize,
stick with original guidance and watch prices plummet in the
secondary market.
Initial price talk of 11% on the B-/B rated deal seemed
reasonable enough in the context of where its other bonds were
trading, but in the end investors were already reluctant to gain
exposure to this particular credit, not to mention the sector
itself.
Earlier in the week, a syndicate official had Gol's
existing 2020s trading around 97.00 or 9.83% and saw
fair value at 10.625% after accounting for the 2.5-year
extension. Its perps, meanwhile, were being quoted at around
11.50% Thursday.
"For something like Gol you need a bigger concession and the
market is looking for concessions right now," a banker said.
Concerns about negative free cash flow, heavy leverage, as
well as high fuel prices left some investors cold on the credit
and leads eventually closed the book at a modest US$450m size
before pricing at 98.506 with a 10.75% coupon to yield 11%, flat
to initial price talk.
Some question why the company would want to raise debt with
double-digit yields and wondered why it didn't opt instead for a
cheaper securitized deal, much like other airlines do.
However, it is thought that a bond affords greater
flexibility in how the company can use proceeds compared to the
more confining lease securitizations guaranteed by Ex-Im bank,
which Gol also issues.
Yet talk of investors receiving larger than expected
allocations only served to apply further downward pressure on
the bonds, which according to one trader, fell to 95.00-97.00 on
the break, with several others reporting similar price
movements.
Unconfirmed reports that the Brazilian government has been
pushing to cap certain airfares have sent Gol's stock lower and
also added to the uncertainty surrounding the company.
According to Fitch, the company's total adjusted debt is
R$9.7bn (US$4.9bn) as of September 30 2012, versus R$1.7bn in
cash and marketable securities. Total adjusted net debt to
EBITDA was 14.8x during the last 12 months ending September 30
12.
"The company's financial leverage is high for the rating
category and is expected to decline during 2013," Fitch said.
Gol has been considering a reduction in its fleet capacity
and hopes are that a stronger economy will help the airline. It
is also expected to IPO its customer loyalty program, Smiles,
with a board approval pending as IFR went to press, a move that
should help it reduce leverage.
"Smiles's IPO will bring some cash to the company, but the
bottom line is its credit metrics," said one trader.
The issuer is VRG Linhas Areas, while Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes is acting as Guarantor on the 144A/RegS issue.
Joint bookrunners were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BB
Securities, Bradesco and Citigroup.
