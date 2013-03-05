Vitro's deal with holdouts ends controversial restructuring

NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - The bruising battle between holdouts and Vitro came to an abrupt end on Monday when the Mexican glassmaker announced it had reached an agreement to conclude its lengthy and controversial debt restructuring.

The move was broadly seen as positive, leaving upside for a credit that had caused much consternation among the buy-side for using intercompany claims to push through its unpopular restructuring under Mexico's relatively new bankruptcy regime.

"There are no losers. The holdouts like the deal. They had some legal leverage and the company didn't want this hanging over it," said a corporate debt analyst about the recent announcement.

The controversy over the restructuring popularized the idea that Mexican credits would have to pay a so-called "Vitro premium" when raising money and, indeed, several like Cemex added clauses to lending agreements to assure investors that they would not follow a similar tack in the future.

US courts pushed back against the Mexican decision last year when an American bankruptcy judge supported efforts to file claims against Vitro subsidiaries that were not in bankruptcy, leaving an opening for holdouts to advance their position.

"(Monday's announcement) is an important victory for creditors' rights - not just for those involved, but for all creditors - because in the past couple of years they were unsure how to price Mexican corporate risk," said Arturo Porzecanski, an international finance professor at American University in Washington, who has been following the case closely.

"It showed that you may be able to get away with this in Mexico, but not in the US. For a Mexican company, it is not enough to play by Mexican rules. If you want your workout to be recognized, given comity, it has to be something that other courts will recognize," he added.

Details remain sparse about exactly how much holdouts finally won back after a series of battles in the US and Mexican courts, but it is assumed that funds like Elliott, known to be aggressive litigants in such cases, including the current court saga against Argentina, would only have relinquished under favorable conditions. A spokesperson for Elliott Management declined to comment on the transaction.

"Holdouts wouldn't have signed unless they were getting a lot more than they were getting before," Porzecanski said.

Under the agreement, Fintech, the fund that allegedly helped Vitro create the inter-company debt to allow it to push through the unpopular restructuring in Mexican courts, has agreed to buy much of the remaining holdout bonds and pay fees and other costs incurred during the process.

In turn, litigants will dismiss suits, actions and appeals in the US and Mexico. Fintech will also receive an equity stake of up to 13% in a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitro, while also receiving a US$235m two-year note the same unit will issue.

The company's 2015s and 2018s traded higher on Monday at 75-78 and 78-86, respectively, following the news. Sources said they were little changed from that level on Tuesday.

Investment bank BCP Securities said the 2018s should trade up to par, adding that companies with worse credit metrics like Cemex and Posadas have been trading much more tightly than Vitro.

The shop said it was important to note that all US$815m (in debt) would soon be in third-party hands, although Fintech would own over half the issuance.

The 2015s, which were mandatorily convertible into 20% of common and voting stock if not repaid at maturity, were less liquid and Vitro was expected to do its best to avoid conversion, it added.

The 2015s could be called at any time at par, but were subject to prepayment discounts of 24.2% between December 16 2012 and December 15 2013, at 17.7% over the same period between 2013 and 2014 and at 10.6% between 2014 to 2015, BCP said. Given that backdrop, BCP expects the price on the 2015s to be capped at 76.

Does the agreement put an end to the Vitro premium that emerged from the restructuring? Probably not, said\s Porzecanski. Not at least until the Mexican court system closes loopholes that allow debtors to avoid presenting themselves as a consolidated whole.

"If Vitro had presented itself as a consolidated whole, as it would in the US, all this shenanigans of shuffling liability within the conglomerate would have been for naught," he said. "It is great for creditors' rights, but the job is not done. Mexico must reform the law."

