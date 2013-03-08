Woes of JC Penney and others may spell trouble for CMBS

NEW YORK, March 8 (IFR) - The woes of struggling retailers
like JC Penney could prove to be a ticking time bomb for the
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market, if the
chains end up closing mall anchor locations.
Junk-rated companies such as JCP and Sears are some of the
largest tenants in the US commercial mortgage-bond market, and
experts warn that as they go, so could go the CMBS market.
Even if anchor tenants are not part of a CMBS collateral
pool, the closing of their stores affects the foot traffic - and
ultimately the revenue - of others stores that are.
"There is a risk that if enough of these retailers close up,
in some properties, this could create a domino effect," said
Richard Hill, a CMBS strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.
"In the case of some big-box retailers such as JC Penney,
which often anchor smaller malls or strip centers, there's a
broader impact than just the rent they're paying."
Of course, retail properties are just one component
underpinning deals such as CMBS conduits that securitize
multiple loans or borrowers.
But others are linked to just one mall property - and a
number of these have struggled over the past year.
In some cases, the closing of a mall anchor store may
trigger so-called co-tenancy clauses that allow other stores at
the property to terminate their leases without penalty.
"Depending upon where it's located in the mall, and the
local market that it's in, the loss of foot traffic can affect
other stores, and co-tenancy issues become a concern," said Mary
MacNeill, a managing director of CMBS at Fitch rating agency.
TROUBLE BREWING
Last week, JC Penney announced absolutely disastrous
earnings, reporting a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $2.51 a
share, compared to what bond rating agency Morningstar said was
the 24 cents per share loss that the market had been expecting.
Moreover, same-store sales were down nearly 32% while online
sales - up across almost all of the retail sector - fell 34.4%.
S&P downgraded the company's credit rating to CCC+ from B-
on the weak results, while Fitch downgraded it to B- from B.
Yet CMBS linked to the retailer continue to come to market.
Next week, Deutsche Bank will market a US$325m
single-borrower CMBS being tied to the Green Acres Mall in
Valley Stream, NY. The mall has seven anchor stores, one of
which is JC Penney.
"Although (JCP's) continued financial troubles have yet to
prompt the company to announce a new round of store closures, we
do have concerns about the ongoing viability of the business
operations," Morningstar said on Thursday.
JC Penney has the largest tenant exposure overall in legacy
CMBS, with 250 loans totaling US$15bn in various transactions,
according to RBS.
Sears, also rated deep in junk territory, has the
second largest exposure in CMBS: 240 loans totaling US$11.3bn.
Morningstar said that there are 258 commercial properties
securing 262 CMBS loans - with an unpaid principal balance of
about US$18bn - at which JC Penney is one of the three largest
tenants.
Perhaps more troubling, Morningstar said that 98 of the
loans, or 28% of the total loan balance, have previously been
flagged on a watchlist by the agency. Among them are 38 loans
(12% of loan balance) that are specially-serviced, with
projected losses of more than US$1bn on 34 loans.
Additionally, thirteen mall properties with a JCP outlet are
less than 80% occupied, and 26 properties have 2013 JCP lease
expirations.
"While successful retailers from 2012 may hope to add new
store locations this year, those that struggled may have to
continue to cut locations in 2013 to improve margins or reverse
losses," wrote a team of Morningstar analysts led by Steve
Jellinek.
Morningstar said one particular concern was a recent report
suggesting that a Penney store at the Palm Beach Mall in Florida
is set to close on May 1.
The mall secures a specially-serviced loan in a JP Morgan
CMBS deal called JPMCC 2003-PM1.
The US$44.1m loan has been in special servicing since April
2009, when occupancy declined to 69% and former owner Simon
Properties walked away from the loan.
A loss of up to US$20m is expected, Morningstar said.