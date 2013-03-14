Ally forced to rethink plan to repay $11.1bn owed to US govt

NEW YORK, March 14 (IFR) - Ally Financial is overhauling its plan to pay about US$11.1bn it still owes the US government after the Federal Reserve on Thursday rejected its proposed capital plan.

The Fed said it objected to Ally and BB&T's capital plans, and would force Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to improve the processes they use to determine their capital payouts. The remaining 14 stress-tested banks had their plans approved.

Last week, the Fed released a Tier 1 grading for each of the banks in the event of a market meltdown, in which Ally achieved a mere 1.5% of Tier 1 common.

The former GM financing arm wanted Fed permission to use some of its US$9bn cash pile from asset sales to pay off at least some of the US$5.9bn worth of preferred securities held by the US Treasury.

Ally CEO Michael Carpenter told analysts in February that it planned to use some of its liquidity this year to pay off the so-called 'Mandatory Convertible Preferreds' (MCPs) the US Treasury holds, as well as to help redeem a portion of US$10bn 'very high cost' bonds that are now callable.

"The first priority is to deal with the MCP and that really is a conversation with the Federal Reserve," Carpenter said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

" We think there's a lot we can do on the liability management side we have US$10bn of very high cost bonds which are callable today. That would be another use of excess liquidity."

Both liability management exercises are necessary precursors to selling the US Treasury's 73.8% stake - something both Ally and the Treasury want to wrap up this year if possible.

But after the Fed's results, some believe Ally has approached the US Treasury about the possibility of converting all of the MCPs into equity.

"Ally's failure of the stress test has been a disaster," said one market source familiar with Ally's thinking. "You can read between the lines of the company's press release after the stress test, where it says if the Fed has concerns about Ally's capital adequacy, then it would encourage the government to convert the preferreds into equity."

"Those are conversations that would certainly be taking place or at least being considered by Ally and the US Treasury," the source said.

Ally would not comment on the contents of its capital plan.

"Ally has withdrawn a capital request for now; however, upon successful completion of certain milestones in its strategic plans, the company will be in the best position to return capital to the taxpayer," said a spokesperson.

The Fed requires Ally and BB&T to resubmit their capital plans, adjusted so that they don't cause minimum post-stress capital ratios to fall below regulatory minimum levels.

GOING GETS TOUGH

The Fed roiled Ally and other stress-tested banks by being tougher in its assumptions of loan losses over its hypothetical scenario of nine-quarters of economic and market disarray.

Ally ran its own worst-case-scenario test and came up with a 5.7% Tier 1 common ratio, above the Fed's 5.00% minimum.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan and six other banks also came up with Tier 1 common levels that exceeded what the Fed announced when they ran their own numbers for the same stress test scenario.

The Fed's decision to assume some level of Ally's exposure to mortgage-related liabilities at the ResCap subsidiary was the main reason for Ally's pitiful grading by the Fed.

Ally put ResCap in bankruptcy in May 2012 and is still embroiled in an acrimonious dispute with ResCap creditors that could end up in litigation.

"The Fed is going to be sensitive (about approving any use of cash for liability management) until it can point to meaningfully higher capital ratios, and that won't be the case until Ally wraps up its dispute with ResCap creditors," said Jodie Lurie, credit analyst with Janney Capital Markets.

But one market source said that what really tipped Ally management over the edge was the dramatic change in the Fed's treatment of loan losses in its auto finance business, the very heart of the company's operations.

In a strongly-worded press release labeling the Fed's analysis as "fundamentally flawed", Ally condemned the Fed's loss rate assumptions for its auto finance business as "implausible even in dire economic situations."

"I believe it would have been difficult for Ally to not expect to fail the test, but I don't think they expected to be quite as out of the money as they appear to be," said the market source.

Ally is still adamant it will win the day in the ResCap dispute. But even if it did manage to solve that issue in the next few months, it's unclear whether that would be enough for the Fed to approve its original capital plans.

However, convincing the Treasury to convert all of the MCPs into equity would also be a challenge.

The US government is reaping a hefty 9% dividend on the MCPs, and there's little upside to adding to the already 74% equity stake in Ally it needs to monetize in an IPO or series of secondary stock sales.

As it is, it will be tough enough for the US Treasury to sell off its stake in a single-B rated financial that's sold off its international business, relies heavily on the cyclical auto finance business and still has a small deposit base for its fledgling online bank.

Yet, Ally's CDS levels have hardly moved since the stress test results. On Thursday afternoon, its five-year CDS was quoted at around 178bp, from a previous day's close of 190bp.

"The Fed's announcement last week was more an indication of the regulator's hard line approach regarding the stress tests and less so a reflection of Ally's fundamental credit quality," said Janney's Lurie.

And as bad as it would be for the government's eventual sale of its Ally stake, credit investors will almost certainly enjoy a massive tightening of Ally bond spreads if the US Treasury converts all of its MCPs into equity.

