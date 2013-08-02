Dubai borrowers seek to cash in on recovery

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Several of Dubai's government-related entities want to cash in on the improvement in sentiment towards Dubai Inc by asking existing creditors to give them better rates or by turning to the bond markets.

Companies such as Emaar Properties, Nakheeland Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority all want to renegotiate loan contracts that were drawn up at a time when there was substantial concern about the future of Dubai.

"A lot of these deals were signed when spreads were higher and market conditions were less favourable. Some Dubai GREs now have the option to issue bonds and sukuk [at better rates] instead," said Ahmad Alanani of the fixed income desk at boutique investment firm Exotix.

"So they are telling banks: if you want to maintain a relationship with us, you should give us better rates or we can turn to the bond markets."

Emaar, which announced an impressive set of results last Monday, is rumoured to have started a consent solicitation process to reduce the margin it pays on a Dh3.6bn (US$980m) loan taken out in 2011 to 175bp over Libor from 350bp over.

A precedent was set earlier this month by Dubai Duty Free, one of the most cash-generative GREs in the UAE. The company repriced a US$1.75bn six-year dual-tranche loan facility from 325bp over Libor to 225bp on the dirham-denominated tranche and to 250bp on the US dollar tranche.

Others may follow.

"A lot of these companies are far more savvy in terms of their dealings with banks and the debt market than they were two or three years ago," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

"Also, they realise the fact that investor sentiment towards Dubai has changed substantially and hence they are in a position to negotiate better terms with lenders."

PRE-CRISIS LEVELS

Market conditions now are certainly very different to those of 2008 when Dubai World said it would have to restructure US$20bn of debt. Dubai's five-year CDS shot up from 127bp in June 2008 to 930bp in November.

CDS spreads are now back at pre-crisis levels thanks to a mixture of successful restructuring deals, loan repayments by GREs and state-owned banks, and an improvement in the economy.

"After the crisis, even the names that were not associated with Dubai World still had to pay up because investors were nervous about almost anything related to Dubai. Now, however, a company like Dubai Duty Free is asking: 'Should we be paying a premium just because our name begins with the letter D?' and the answer is very clearly 'no'," Bhogaita said.

However, this may not work the same way for lower rated credits or those without substantial earnings potential.

Investment Corporation of Dubai actually went the other way in June this year, when it raised US$2.25bn from a mixture of local and international banks at 215bp over Libor; a sharp price hike on the 125bp-150bp the emirate's flagship investment vehicle paid on the original US$6bn deal in 2008.

Companies such as Dubai resorts Jumeirah and Atlantis, The Palm have yet to update the market on their new loans that launched in May.

Jumeirah remains potentially unattractive for international lenders, but thanks to appetite from local banks, the borrower has managed to secure an aggressive margin of 275bp.

By comparison, Atlantis, The Palm's refinancing, which is seeking to attract international as well as local banks, is priced at 500bp.

In addition, while local banks, long-term regional stalwarts such as HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank, and US banks are enthusiastic lenders to Dubai's borrowers, European banks that were caught up in the emirate's crisis remain more cautious.