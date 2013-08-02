Funds eye asset sale bonanza from European banks

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Private investors are licking their
lips at the prospect of European banks being forced to sell
billions of euros worth of assets in a bid to meet more
stringent leverage ratio requirements.
Capital-strapped banks have long shunned the advances of
hedge funds and private equity investors looking to snap up
assets at knock-down prices, because they have feared that
selling at distressed levels could mean taking a hit to their
capital base.
But a combination of a rally in asset prices over the past
year and a shorter timeframe from regulators to delever appears
finally to have kick-started proceedings, although there is
still a danger that the flood of supply could hurt selling
banks.
"Banks have become more sensible about selling assets at
reasonable prices on the back of increased pressure from
regulators over their capital levels," said Gennaro Pucci, head
of PVE Capital, a credit fund.
"Previously, banks didn't want to take the hit, but the
rally in asset prices, particularly in the periphery, means some
are now willing to sell below market value in order to release
reverses put aside over the past couple of years."
European banks have already shrunk their balance sheets by
around 2.9trn since 2011, according to RBS. Alberto Gallo, head
of European macro credit research at the bank, says 500bn euros
of this came in June alone, and there could be another 2.2trn
euros to go.
"The vast majority of deleveraging - roughly around 80% -
has happened via asset run-off," said Gallo. "Generally
speaking, this will continue to be the case."
This still leaves a hefty chunk of assets - around 440bn
euros - that needs to find a new home. And much of this is
dripping into the market now.
"We are seeing more portfolios coming out, particularly on
the loan side, with a few auctions over the last few weeks, and
that should increase," said Tim Gately, head of European credit
trading at Citigroup. "We might be getting to the point where
banks are willing to take a capital loss if they think they're
maximising value on the asset."
THE PRICE IS RIGHT?
The good news for banks is that asset prices have rebounded
substantially, as UBS for one can attest. By exercising its
option to buy equity in the SNB Stabfund - the bad bank set up
by the Swiss National Bank to clean up UBS's balance sheet - UBS
will boost its core equity tier ratio by up to 90bp, simply by
releasing capital reserves held against these positions.
Smaller, peripheral banks may not be so well reserved,
however.
"It's Catch 22 for the smaller banks: if they sell assets
below book value, they make a loss and lose capital; but if they
don't sell, they won't be able to raise capital as investors
worry about bad assets," said Gallo.
It is also true that exit trades could get crowded quickly
if the big banks are selling assets at the same time.
"There is a market for these assets, so we are not too
concerned," said one high-level source at Deutsche Bank, which
could cut as much as 300bn euros in assets.
"But if the space suddenly gets crowded because of the
leverage rules, then it is going to push down bid prices."
Perhaps partly for that reason, Barclays opted to raise
5.8bn pounds via a rights issue in order to avoid "significant
execution risk" rather than slash a further 427bn pounds from
its balance sheet on top of the maximum of 80bn pounds it has
already earmarked.
SHRINKING DERIVATIVES
Offloading soured loans is far from the only focus.
Derivatives are one of the largest drivers of leverage ratio
numbers, meaning that banks will also continue to seek ways to
tear up costly, long-dated swaps. Deutsche reckons it can save
up to 170bn euros by clearing and compressing more derivatives
exposures.
"Selling counterparty exposures could be another theme, as
these risks have capital implications as well as grossing up
balance sheets," said Citigroup's Gately.
Much attention is also being paid to off-loading
low-yielding, higher-quality assets related to project finance
and commercial real estate that eat up balance sheet. Many of
these assets are denominated in US dollars and have consequently
become costly to carry for European banks that no longer enjoy
cheap dollar funding.
"A slightly more challenging issue facing some banks that
have now reduced their NPLs and riskier securitisation
portfolios is actually finding a new home for higher-quality
exposures that are longer-dated, lower-yielding and continue to
not only bloat their balance sheets from a leverage ratio
perspective but may not have an efficient long-term funding
solution at a bank," said James Pieri, portfolio manager at
BlueMountain, a credit fund.