CDS improvement for retailers will begin to fade in 2012

Feb 6 (IFR) - January same-store sales for the
majority of retailers, released last week, were about even with
middling expectations. Later this month, fourth quarter 2011
earnings will roll in for the sector.
Consumers did spend more in 2011, but the recovery was
modest at best. High unemployment persists and consumers have
become more discriminating amid a heavy promotional climate. The
retail sector and its respective credit-default swaps are likely
to be stable in 2012, though show a decrease in improvement
relative to 2011 or 2010.
January is typically a month marked by heavy clearance
selling, and the period is likely to see further drag based on
the warmer-than-usual temperatures across most of the United
States.
Seasonality plays a large role in retail profitability;
therefore retail credit default swaps' spread performance will
likely exhibit the same feature. The second half of the year is
key, due to the back-to-school season, which typically lifts
margins, and peak holiday periods, which account for the bulk of
profitability.
The retail sector has faced significant headwinds over the
last several years. Weakness in the macroeconomic environment
has weighed on the consumer: wealth erosion, job stability,
pressure stemming from the housing market, evolving
demographics, and a low savings rate have all affected consumer
spending habits in general. The eurozone debt crisis has cast a
shadow as well.
Operating fundamentals, liquidity and downward ratings
actions are among the factors that have adversely affected
retailers' CDS. Company-specific responses to shifting
conditions have, in some cases, facilitated marked improvement
in these credit profiles, while others continue to lag.
Deleveraging, suspension of share repurchases and dividends,
cost cutting - including on capital expenditures - layoffs,
inventory management and refinancing via credit facilities were
among the measures retailers used to compensate for an
increasing lag in same-store sales and the growing deceleration
in earnings per share and income.
Department stores Macy's and JCPenney both
undertook these types of initiatives after being downgraded to
junk status in 2008 or early 2009. These so-called "fallen
angels" saw their respective CDS move wider amid a forced
sell-off of cash instruments, as the companies' bonds were
disqualified from various US credit indices.
Macy's five-year CDS was a highly distressed 974 basis
points in November 2008. In the space of a year, it sharply
compressed to 263bp and currently is around 110bp. It was able
to gradually reestablish itself as high grade, and a "rising
star" of corporate credit by focusing on meaningful debt
reduction, improvement of its free cash flow, and bolstering
liquidity via credit facilities. Cost cutting, paring down
capital expenditures and curtailing dividends all helped it gain
investment grade status. It is now rated BBB- / Baa3 / BBB- .
Moody's upgraded the name in January.
For JCPenney, however, the transition to investment grade
has been more elusive. It is rated BB+ / Ba1 / BBB- . Whereas
Macy's curtailed share repurchases to shore up cash, Penney came
under intense shareholder activist pressure. It adopted a poison
pill, but eventually bought back shares. It also eliminated its
catalog business, which heavily pressured margins.
In the third quarter 2011, its comparisons to peers turned
negative, with expectations of further erosion. Profits are
anticipated to suffer as it used heavy, costly promotions to
boost sales.
Penney has a new CEO, and its newly unveiled transition
program has been widely hyped. Strategic changes, aggressive job
cuts and an increase in 2012 capital expenditure bode for
intermediate volatility for the retailer, which also makes it an
unlikely ratings upgrade candidate.
In comments on January same-store sales, Fitch said, Penney
"continues to disappoint and is likely to face significant
earnings pressure with Q4 negative comps of estimated negative
1.0% to 1.5%.
"Fitch also anticipates leverage to remain higher than peers
in the mid-3.0x range as it undergoes its transformation before
potentially trending lower to the lower-3.0x range in 2013."
Penney recently stated it would no longer report monthly
statistics, but gave a profit warning for Q411.
While analyst opinion varies, most are upbeat on Penney's
forthcoming growth initiatives, but somewhat heistant from a
credit perspective. Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a January
26 report said significant challenges remain. The bank said
that the retailer's transition is "focused on driving value by
improving operations and relationship with the customer, not by
employing financial tactics. Management believes it can save
$900 million on annualized Selling, General & Administrative
spending over the next four years, which it plans to reinvest to
further improve store performance. Management noted that it
continues to discuss its financial policy with its Board of
Directors and does not currently have a credit rating or
leverage target. However, Chief executive Ron Johnson did
acknowledge that, while the turnaround plan is self-funding, the
company 'wants a strong balance sheet' and will continue to
evaluate opportunities to strengthen its financial profile.
Absent a clearly stated financial policy, ratings upside is
limited, in our opinion."
Penney's CDS dropped to 179 in November 2009 from 698bp in
November 2008 After the drop, it climbed into the high 200s and
is presently nearby 300bp.
Another retail name suffering amid volatility is RadioShack
. The company has seen senior management come and go,
while earnings per share and income have deteriorated. Leverage
is at higher levels than in recent years. Liquidity has been
deemed adequate, but the company recently warned that Q411 will
fall well short of consensus due to underperformance in its
shift toward postpaid business. The postpaid segment of mobile
phone service has also punished its gross margins. RadioShack
has suspended its share repurchase and dividend as opinion has
turned cautious.
RadioShack's 5yr CDS rose from 367bp in November 2008 to
500bp in November 2011. Currently 5yr is in the 950s to higher,
while net notional amounts have declined to three year lows.
Sears Holdings, rated B3/CCC+, is trading at the
most distressed levels in this field of retailers. The surge in
CDS has been accompanied by a sharp increase in net notional
amounts of protection outstanding, according to DTCC data, after
Sears warned on Q411 earnings. Ratings actions followed, and
pressure to its credit facilities was revealed after CIT Group
said it would stop offering factoring services to vendors
supplying Sears. Unlike its peers, Sears has not yet adopted any
credit enhancing mechanisms, and has talked about but not
executed non-core asset sales for years. It has shown interest
in emphasizing its online presence, but yet to embark on a
strategy.
Five-year CDS for Sears Roebuck is 1,800bp. In November
2009, the same CDS was at 426bp and in November 2010, it was
just 298bp. In mid-January 2011, CDS peaked at 2,415bp.
Going forward, the macroeconomic environment remains mixed.
The focus away from credit-enhancing deleveraging to a
shareholder-friendly pattern is likely to slowly undermine built
up liquidity in these names and augment the potential for event
risk. Past drivers of improved performance are likely to wane,
such as individual store-specific credit card income growth.
Upcoming Q411 earnings are anticipated to be lackluster,
particularly after profit warnings from Sears Holdings,
RadioShack and JCPenney. Credit metrics are likely to come under
some pressure, even as the cost of goods scales back somewhat,
while merger and acquisition activity is expected to remain
subdued. CDS spread compression in outperforming names such as
Macy's is unlikely to continue its sharp spread contraction,
particularly after recently restarting its share repurchase
program. Macy's spreads are likely to offer attractive relative
value, however.
Underperformers such as JCPenney, RadioShack and Sears
synthetic are all subject to bouts of volatility amid their
individual risk and will probably see spreads jostled to wider
wides, especially as synthetic liquidity in general also
undergoes a change.
