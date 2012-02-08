High-yield issuers move into demand/supply imbalance

Feb 8 (IFR) - Amid a significant demand/supply imbalance, high-yield issuers have stepped in this week with some interesting, riskier offers, and investors say they are still being compensated for the risk.

Deals in the market included hung bridge loans and bonds for Station Casinos and Kinetic Concepts, a US$1.35bn dividend deal from HCA, Caesars Entertainment's US$1.25bn issue, and the hybrid US$1bn senior unsecured term loan deal announced Tuesday for NEW Asurion, a provider of consumer product protection.

The NEW Asurion loan, which has features of both a bond and a loan, is an example of the more aggressive structures now testing the market. It has the usual maturity and interest payment features of a loan, but lacks the typical operating company issuing entity, security and covenants. It is being marketed to both loan and bond investors via Morgan Stanley.

Healthcare giant HCA meanwhile took advantage of the wide-open high-yield market as it tapped investors for US$1.35bn, most of which will be used to pay a special dividend to shareholders. It was the first dividend deal since LyondellBasell Industries brought its US$1bn offering last October to partly fund a US$2.6bn dividend.

On the back of better than expected fourth-quarter results, demand was strong for HCA's offering -- despite the riskier use of proceeds. At Ba3/BB, the deal was among the best-rated deals in the market; and despite the slight increase in leverage resulting from the dividend payout, from 4.46x to 4.63x, ratings were unaffected.

"The dividend is not a huge deal to bond investors," said one portfolio manager. "And the fact that it was a first lien was good for us."

Indeed, it was heard that there were US$3bn-US$4bn in orders for the first lien senior secured 10-year bullet offering, which helped contribute to a US$600m upsize from the original US$750m amount.

The deal priced at 5.875% at par, in line with talk, and traded up to 100.50 in the aftermarket. Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo led.

HCA has steadily worked to improve its balance sheet since its US$33bn LBO in 2006. The company made a splash in the market last summer when it priced a US$5bn two-part deal to repay debt, significantly upsizing the originally announced US$1bn issue. At the time, it was heard to be the largest non-M&A/LBO financing ever done in the high-yield market, as well as the largest upsizing. The company went public in March of last year.

Underwriters on Kinetic Concepts, an advanced wound care company, have also stepped in to unload the final leg of the US$5bn financing package that funded its US$6.3bn LBO.

Last summer the company reached an agreement to be taken over by Apax Partners, the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada in a leveraged buyout for US$68.50 per share, or US$6.3bn total purchase price.

The financing package included US$2.3bn senior secured first-lien term loans, US$1.75bn senior secured second-lien notes and US$750m senior unsecured notes.

But as the European sovereign crisis and global economic concerns all but shut the leverage markets for the second half of the year, arrangers and underwriters struggled to get the financing done.

While the majority of it was eventually completed, the Triple C rated unsecured piece proved a test too much for investors, with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and RBC instead deciding to take it on the books until conditions improved, buying it as a bond structure as per the bridge loan agreement.

With market conditions vastly better now, the Caa1/CCC+ rated 12.50% senior notes due November 2019 are back in the market. The deal is slated to price tomorrow, with guidance set at 12.75%.

