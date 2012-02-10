CIT takes big step to shed junk status

Feb 10 (IFR) - CIT Group has taken the biggest step yet to break free of its junk-rating shackles, winning kudos from the market as it prepares to pay off the last of its bankruptcy debt.

The fallen-angel finance house is fast-tracking a plan to pay off USD4bn of 7% Series A notes in March -- instantly making its capital structure largely unsecured.

Capping a two-year odyssey that has seen them eliminate or refinance USD22bn in debt costing as much as 13%, CIT will pay off those last Series A notes thanks to a USD3.25bn secured high-yield bond offering last week.

"We believe the redemption of the Series A should provide a multi-notch ratings catalyst," said Jesse Rosenthal, a specialty finance credit strategist at CreditSights, who thinks the agencies have lagged in their recognition of CIT's initiatives, such as diversifying its funding to include deposits.

"We think a big bank refinancing should finally shame the agencies into making a more material move in the ratings," said Rosenthal.

"The progress CIT has made has not been in the most favorable of economic conditions, or on the back of the most bullish of systemic risk backdrops. So CIT has earned some respect at this point."

All of CIT's Series C secured high-yield bonds, as well as a secured $2bn revolver, have fall-away lien covenants that free up the assets securing them once the Series A notes disappear.

Then it will only have a small amount of encumbered assets tied to various securitizations, making at least its capital structure look more like the investment-grade financial it's determined to become by 2013.

"CIT crashed and burned -- and now they are back," said David Knutson, a bank analyst at Legal & General Investment Management Americas.

"Their factoring business is certainly world class, and their middle-market finance businesses are primed to do better than most other banks and financial companies."

COSTLY DEBT GONE

Getting rid of the enormously expensive debt to bring down funding costs and boost finance margins was a top priority when CEO and Chairman John Thain was brought on board in 2010.

Once the biggest independent commercial lender in the United States, CIT fell victim to the subprime crisis and filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

Under Thain's tenure, however, it has reduced its cost of funding to 4.28% from almost 6%, not just by paying down debt but by also diversifying its source of funds to include deposits, now being collected by CIT Bank Online, and moving as many business platforms as it can into the CIT Bank.

Its net finance margin (which excludes Fresh Start Accounting impacts and debt-prepayment costs) has correspondingly increased from 1.41% in the first quarter of 2010 to 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2011. CIT is striving for a 3-4% margin.

On the capital side it has also boosted liquidity and capital adequacy ratios well beyond what it really needs to have, with USD8.4bn of cash and short-term investments at the end of 2011 and 19% Tier 1 Capital at the parent.

The next big step will be to remove its Written Agreement with the Fed. CIT claims it has satisfied all of the outstanding items in the agreement, and it's expected the Fed will sign off on it sometime this year.

Analysts expect CIT to consider acquisitions and share buybacks once it has removed the Agreement from its to-do list.

Once the Series A redemption is completed, the rest of 2012 will be free for CIT to further reduce its cost of funding by increasing deposits and refinancing its Series C bonds.

Morgan Stanley analysts are expecting deposits to make up 30% of CIT's funding mix in 2013, versus 16% in the fourth quarter of last year.

The bank's recent issue of $1.5bn 4.75% 2015s and $1.75bn 5.5% 2019s put CIT pricing somewhere between a triple-B and a double-B credit.

Morgan Stanley analysts are expecting CIT to refinance previous Series C debt issues to get a similar blended 5.15% rate. Once it gets an investment-grade rating, it could then refinance again to get rates down to the Triple-B level. CIT is currently rated B2/B plus.

STILL WORK TO DO

Although achievements to date are cited by both Moody's and S&P as necessities for rating improvement, its biggest challenge, showing sustainable profitability, still lies ahead.

"To get an investment-grade rating, I expect they will have to show profitability on a consistent and robust basis, because the last few quarters have been lumpy, given the cost of redeeming debt and focusing on capital adequacy," said Jody Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney Capital Markets.

CIT's funded new business volume of USD2.9bn in the fourth quarter 2011 was 55% better than the third quarter, and 92% up year-over-year. The bank reported increased volumes across its corporate finance, transportation finance and vendor finance platforms, both sequentially and versus the fourth quarter of 2010.

Net income was $34m for the fourth quarter, better than third quarter's $29m loss.

On a core pre-tax basis, which excludes the impact of Fresh Start Accounting and debt prepayment costs, CIT generated $140m of core pre-tax earnings in the fourth quarter of 2011, compared to a loss of $160m in the same period the year before.

CIT hopes to pick up market share in commercial middle market lending, where it's shown strength -- and where it lost ground after the bankruptcy. It's also looking to expand business in Europe, picking up clients that European banks can no longer service.

With the decline in funding costs and an expansion of its loan portfolio, Morgan Stanley believes, CIT has a higher growth profile going forward -- one that could leave its traditional banking competitors in the dust.

"We forecast average annual EPS growth of 26% in 2013-2015 for CIT, compared to 19% at the median for our large and midcap bank coverage," MS said.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......