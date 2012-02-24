US banks see new-issue concessions tighten

Feb 24 (IFR) - Citigroup's new three-year bond this week dramatically highlighted the fast and furious pace at which new-issue concessions have tightened for US banks.

The self-led deal from Citi was priced at 99.825 to give a coupon of 2.65% and a yield of 2.711% or 230bp over Treasuries, representing a zero to 4bp concession over secondaries.

That compares with a whopping 37-42bp concession on its ice-breaking US$2.5bn 4.45% of 1/10/17s priced on January 3 at 360bp, and a 7-12bp concession on its US$1bn 5.875% 30-year, priced at 297bp on January 19.

Such a respectably small new issue concession is considered fairly priced by investors these days, who have rushed headlong into high beta bank paper to ride the current rally. The Citi deal's fair value was reflected in its modest 3bp tightening in the after-market.

"We have seen oversubscriptions on bank deals increase and pricing leverage shift more to the issuer side," said Tom Criqui, managing director and head of financial institutions group syndicate at Deutsche Bank.

"Some volatility in secondary bank spreads in recent weeks also hasn't impacted the new issue market. We saw spreads widen out 50bp on some bank names a few weeks ago and then ratchet back in. But near-term, it feels like demand is still in favor of the issuers."

Most benchmark US bank deals done this year have tightened -- so much, in some cases, that there is some concern in the market that investors will soon look to take profits.

JP Morgan has seen the best performance, with its 4.54% of 2022s trading at 189bp, 81bp tighter than the 270bp launch spread on January 13. Goldman Sachs's 5.754% of 2022s, priced at 380bp on January 19, are now 37bp tighter at 343bp.

Citigroup's 5.875% of 2042s were trading around 244bp last week from their 297bp launch spread on January 19.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 5.71% of 2022s were trading at 340bp last Friday, tighter than their original launch spread of 378bp. That deal has underperformed Treasuries somewhat, having a 103/102 dollar price but trading wider than a 325bp spread for a US$750m reopening on February 2 of the original $1.5bn deal.

"You can see from spread performance on most new bank deals that there is now a widespread acceptance of financial names," said Rick Fulmer, a senior trader at D.A. Davidson & Co.

HEARTY WELCOME

Other FIG issuers in the past week have got a welcome from investors like that of Citigroup.

Wells Fargo issued a US$1.25bn five-year floater at 110bp over three-month Libor, about flat to its CDS levels, while Bank of Nova Scotia printed a US$250m two-year floater at 43bp over three-month Libor, led by Deutsche Bank.

America Honda Finance attracted a $4bn book for a deal split into a US$1bn 1.45% three-year offering at 103bp and a US$750m 2.125% five-year at 123bp via Barclays, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland. Both tranches were priced with about a 9-14bp new issue concession.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Baa2/BBB minus) debuted with a US$550m 10-year via BAML, Citi, Goldman Sachs and JPM as active books. The deal attracted a strong US$2.3bn book, enabling pricing to ratchet in to around 260bp with a 4.6% coupon, from 275-287.5bp initial thoughts.

Most of the alarming dislocation in FIG yield curves has now been played out, and some of the more exotic bank securities are now being targeted for profit-taking.

One of those is BAML's 8.125% 2049 perpetuals, which floated at 3mL+64bp in May and are rated BB-plus by S&P. They have now hit par bid, from severely depressed levels of around USD86-USD87 at the beginning of the year.

