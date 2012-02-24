CDS curves aid in credit analysis: Deutsche

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - While credit default swap levels offer an indication of what the market thinks of a company's credit, comparing them to curves built from different maturities of those swaps can help identify companies that may be particularly attractive for investment, according to new research from Deutsche Bank.

Using data on almost 200 non-financial companies on the investment-grade and high-yield indices (the CDX.NA. IG17 and CDX.NA. HY17), Deutsche Bank analysts found that significant deviation from their curve underlined companies worth closer scrutiny - companies whose CDS levels alone would have made them seem less worthy of investment.

CDS curves can be either flat or steep. A flat, downwardly trending curve generally indicates that a company is deteriorating, while "healthy" firms have a steep curve.

The curve, made by plotting two CDS maturities, can give different glimpses of the market's feel for a company. A 2yr / 3yr curve, for example, shows how investors feel about a firm in the shorter term. It usually incorporates near-term volatility, such as headline-driven risk and general market conditions, and is vulnerable to wild swings.

A curve with longer maturities, such as a 10yr /30yr, provides a much broader view, as investors have no way of knowing if an entity trading today will be in existence in a decade or more. These are more staid curves, relatively speaking.

A curve with an intermediate term, such as a 3yr /5yr, offers a way for investors to take positions in curve shapes which express a negative or positive view.

The 3-year and 5-year are both short enough maturities to reflect market-driven fears while at the same having better liquidity than a shorter-dated curve. Therefore, a dramatic reaction in outright CDS spread level via tightening or widening can be a gauge for the CDS market to look at.

Deutsche Bank analysts compared the outright CDS level and the 3yr/5yr CDS maturities (3s/5s going forward) slope. Their fitted curve represented companies with a 3yr /5yr slope up to 200bp and 5yr CDS out to 1K. And they looked for anomalies, or companies which traded away from the rest of their peers.

What they discovered was that beyond the inflexion point in spread levels - the point where steepness subsides and flattening becomes more prevalent - CDS curves had a tendency to invert much more heavily at wider spreads and steepen more dramatically at narrower spreads.

The analysts found companies which traded under 200bp in 5yr CDS - that is, a company that would be considered to be a higher grade name -- clustered into a pattern along the fitted curve.

But companies with wider spreads of over 400bp had the tendency to detach from the fitted curve. The greater the widening, the more the company deviated from the fitted curve.

Noting the disparity, the analysts perceive the companies detached from the relationship could be a potential opportunity.

The analysts found that Royal Caribbean Cruises, SuperValu, Transocean and RadioShack in particular had CDS curves that were overly flat compared to the fitted curve.

All the companies had seen significant widening in their CDS, which in turn likely exacerbated the inversion of their CDS curve.

The disparity was most prevalent in RadioShack, whose 3yr /5yr at 85bp was -57bp off the fitted curve's indication of 142bp.

SuperValu and Transocean were both -39bp off the fitted curve. Supervalu's spreads were 888bp, 3yr /5yr at 95bp versus the fitted curve at 134bp compared to Transocean at 273bp, 3yr /5yr at 48bp and the fitted slope at 88bp.

Companies that were "too flat" relative to their peers, the analysts found, could signal an opportunity to put on a position - though they cautioned that the anomaly alone was insufficient as a basis for a trade, and suggested a deeper individual credit analysis was warranted.

Of particular note, the 3yr /5yr of all of these companies are all steep; thus they are seen to be relatively healthy. But headline risk and shifts in other fundamentals over the past 12 months have pushed the individual slopes flatter.

Liquidity is among the considerations that come into play with CDS curve trades. During periods of extreme market volatility, curve liquidity has tended to dry up.

Likewise, CDS spreads can balloon disproportionately compared to default risk during market duress, exacerbating the shape of a curve.

Prudent execution can help to mitigate this problem, but since the transaction costs of CDS curve trades are usually more than straightforward 5yr CDS, the costs and benefits of such a move need to be evaluated.

