February HY volume hits record

March 1 (IFR) - The high-yield market experienced the
busiest February on record with US$44.1bn in global volume
priced. Attractive rates and a cash-flush investor base brough
in opportunistic.
The activity easily surpasses the previous February record
of US$24.7bn set last year.
The level of issuance also made February the third busiest
month ever, falling just short of March 2011's total of
US$46.7bn and the all-time record of US$51.9bn set in May 2011.
Year-to-date volume now stands at US$68.4bn, inching ahead of
the US$64.2bn priced for the same period a year ago.
With massive inflows of US$11.78bn year to date as retail
investors seek higher returns in the current low interest rate
environment, fund managers have plenty of cash to put to work --
and issuers are finding a welcome home.
"Falling yields and declining market volatility have brought
a flood of new high yield bond issuance to market this year.The
issuance rush completes a virtuous circle where improved
liquidity and rising bond prices enhance the longer-term outlook
for high yield debt," said Ben Garber, analyst at Moody's
Investor Service. "However, such felicitous conditions can be
undone by negative shocks."
But while high-yield issuance in 2011 fell to US$83bn in the
second half from US$246bn in the first half on debt ceiling and
eurozone concerns, the high-yield market in 2012 is showing
signs of greater resiliency, Garber pointed out.
"Though higher oil prices menace the medium-term outlook,
the US market's sangfroid in the face of the tortured Greek debt
negotiations provides evidence that high yield corporate debt
has gained resiliency," said Garber.
Spreads continue to compress in the current environment. The
option adjusted spread on the Barclays US high-yield index
dropped to 577bp at the end of February, more than 100bp from
where it started of the year.
LBO names from the last cycle's peak are taking advantage of
the favorable conditions as they address their heavy debtloads.
Clear Channel hit the market this Wednesday with
US$2.2bn in an upsized senior subordinated offering through
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan
Stanley, Wells Fargo and RBS joint book. At a purchase price of
US$17.9bn, Clear Channel was among the largest leveraged buyouts
structured at the peak of the last credit cycle.
The issue priced late Wednesday at 7.625% at par, the
midpoint of talk, and rose a point in the immediate aftermarket.
"Clear Channel's private equity group is pretty shrewd," said
one high-yield investor. "Whenever there is a hard rally going
on, they come into the market to see what portion of the capital
structure they can refinance."
Clear Channel is owned by Bain Capital and TH Lee.
Energy Future Holding, which still to this day is the
largest LBO in history, also tapped recent investor appetite.
The energy company, which was bought in a US$45bn acquisition by
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and TPG in 2007,
jumped into the market twice in February for a total of
US$1.15bn to repay intercompany notes to its subsidiary Texas
Competitive Electric Holdings.
The senior secured second lien notes came with very low
Caa3/CC ratings but investors were drawn to the issue due to the
strong collateral value through Oncor, the company's
regulated, and very stable, utility company.
Privately owned specialty retailer Claire's Stores also took
to the high-yield market twice in February, issuing a total of
US$500m to repay its credit facility. The original B3/B rated
US$400m seven-year non-call three senior secured first lien
notes priced on February 13 at 9% at par, with a US$100m add-on
priced Monday at 101.50 to yield 8.671%.
Claire's, which was purchased by Apollo Management
in 2007 for US$3.1bn, took advantage of a similar
open window last February when it sold US$450m in high-yield
bonds to repay bank debt. That Caa3/CCC rated second lien
offering priced at par to yield 8.875%.
