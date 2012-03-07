Double-B bonds see record low coupons

March 7 (IFR) - High-quality Double B-rated offerings
are pricing at record low coupons in the high-yield market, as
demand outstrips supply in the current low interest-rate
environment.
Traditional high-yield investors say cross-over interest is
spiking for these deals at the moment, while the
investment-grade market is setting its own low coupon records --
thus luring investors into moving down the credit spectrum in
search of yield.
"There is very strong appetite for Double B credits," said
James Lee, senior analyst at Calvert. "Cross-over investors are
really soaking up a lot of this stuff and forcing pricing way
down."
Last week, Videotron and Virgin Media, two issuers
in the technology, media and telecommunications sector, priced
Double B rated deals with 5% and 5.25% coupons respectively.
These were the lowest coupons on record for that sector in the
high-yield space, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Monday, Fidelity National Information Services
and Continental Resources both priced their Double B
rated deals at 5% at par. Bombardier, the aircraft
manufacturer, sold US$500m in Ba2/BB+ rated 10-year senior notes
at 5.75% - a full 200bp tighter than the company's existing
March 2010 10-year notes.
In all, seven new deals were launched and priced on what was
the busiest Monday in recent memory -- and more than USD7.5bn
was issued in the first few days of March.
While the heavy deal flow on Monday was overwhelming,
especially as it was combined with a weaker secondary market,
bankers say the performance was not predictive of the market
going forward.
"The fundamentals and technicals in high-yield are still
very strong and there is plenty of cash still in the market,"
said one syndicate manager.
"When you have a bulge of activity, sometimes the secondary
will trade off because of all of the calendar pressure. We were
hoping that wouldn't happen, but it did."
To be sure, March is still expected to be a very busy month
for opportunistic issuance, especially as companies come off of
their earnings blackout periods and rates remain attractively
low.
"Issuers are finding market conditions to be as attractive
or more attractive than in April 2011, and are looking to term
out maturities and raise general corporate purpose money because
these windows rarely open," said the syndicate manager.
The average option adjusted spread was quoted at 584bp on
Monday, according to the Barclays Capital high-yield index --
about 100bp lower than at the start of the year.
The average yield to worst was 7.09% on Monday, having
dipped to 6.99% last Wednesday. The last time the average yield
to worst was quoted below 7% was in June of last year.
