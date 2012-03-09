US high-grade bond market smashes weekly record

NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) - The high-grade bond market smashed the record for weekly volume on Friday, with $40.39bn in new offerings as companies rushed to issue debt at some of the lowest interest costs in years.

The week's supply of new bonds included major offerings from gasoline giant Phillips 66 as well as Coca-Cola, whose offering Friday pushed the tally past the previous mark set in May 2008.

The record came as a particular surprise after the bond market had one of its most disastrous days ever on Tuesday, with a huge sell-off driven by worries about the crisis in Greece.

But with bond coupons -- that is, the interest rates that debt issuers pay to borrow -- hovering near record lows, companies are making the most of the chance to get cheap money.

"With the European headlines blowing up the market on Tuesday, we never thought we would recover to the point of actually having a record-breaker," said David Trahan, head of investment grade debt syndicate for the Americas at Citigroup.

After Friday morning's announcement that payroll numbers were up much higher than expected, Coca-Cola tipped the week's tally into record territory with a $2.75bn offering.

That pushed the weekly total past the previous record of $38.5bn, according to IFR data, which does not include sovereigns, supra-sovereigns, agencies or covered bonds in the tally.

"The total amount of volume was surprising, particularly in light of the Greek debt swap and the employment report," said Andrew Karp, managing director and head of investment grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

NOT-SO-SUPER TUESDAY

While $16bn in deals were priced to start the week on Monday, a 200-point plunge on the stock market the following day scared off bond investors as well.

That plunge also appeared to stiffen the resolve of investors, who have been chasing deals so hard in recent weeks that they have been aggressively undercutting their own potential returns, by buying deals that have tightened as much as 50 basis points (bps) in the run up to final pricing.

For example PNC Funding Corp, a regional bank, priced its $1bn 3.3% 10-year bond Monday at 137.5bp from official guidance at 140bp area -- giving investors a scant 2.5bp new-issue concession over its existing 4.375% 2020s.

But after Tuesday's stumble, investors changed their tune.

"I made it clear to our traders that we are not going tighter than 5bp through initial thoughts," said a senior money manager from one of the biggest institutional accounts on the West Coast.

"If I am like most other investors, then that was the prevailing attitude after what happened on Tuesday."

Even after investors resolved to get bigger returns on risk, though, a slight pop in new-issue concessions was all it took to get investors pouring back into new deals. On Wednesday and Thursday, another US$19bn of investment-grade bonds were priced.

"The wall of cash is still there," said one syndicate manager.

"Ultimately investors have to report back to their bosses that they have all this cash to put to work. That's why deals were able to come back to the market so quickly."

Home cabinet maker Masco Corp (Ba2/BBB-), for instance, attracted US$4.4bn in orders for a mere US$400m of 10-year notes.

Paper company Domtar Corp, which had announced a US$250m deal, received $800m of orders.

It may be to early to talk about the record being broken again soon, but analysts suggest the determination of investors not to chase deals too hard is often fleeting.

"On a very short-term basis you saw a back-up in the market, and people were being more disciplined after Tuesday around what they were willing to take, but it doesn't last long," said Ashish Shah, head of global credit investment at AllianceBernstein.

"People are coming back and there continues to be very robust demand."

Another factor driving the demand for new issues is that dealers have very limited inventories of bonds on hand, and the lack of bonds in size in the secondary market.

"Not so long ago you could go into the secondary market and get $10m of bonds," said the West Coast money manager.

"Now if you go to a dealer you might get US$1m at a different price than what you want -- and they'll tell you they'll go out and look for more."

